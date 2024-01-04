Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets, after losing their last game of 2023 against the OKC Thunder, kicked off 2024 with a 111-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. They will now take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their next road game at the Chase Center on Thursday.

This is the third time that the Nuggets and Warriors competed in the 2023-24 season, and Denver won on both occasions. In the last five encounters with the Warriors, the Nuggets have won each matchup, and the last time they were defeated was back in October 2022.

For those who want to catch the action, TNT will have the broadcast rights of the game, and NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the match through an online livestream.

Denver Nuggets injuries for Jan. 4 game vs. Golden State Warriors

Reggie Jackson is listed as probable to play against the Golden State Warriors, and he will be a game-time decision by the Nuggets medical staff hours before the NBA Western Conference matchup. Viktor Cancar is still out, and his knee injury still has no timetable to heal.

Denver Nuggets predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 4 vs. Golden State Warriors

Since there are no injuries to the usual starters of the Nuggets, the first five will remain the same. Center Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon form the frontcourt, while Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are the starting backcourt.

The change would be if Reggie Jackson would be sat down by the Nuggets medical team. Jalen Pickett should be the main backup point guard with Jackson out.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Jalen Pickett Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Julian Strawther Justin Holiday PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Denver Nuggets key matchups vs. Golden State Warriors

The Denver Nuggets are the favored team in this matchup, even with the home-court advantage owned by the Golden State Warriors. They have some strengths in the matchups that they should exploit to take the road win.

Nikola Jokic vs. any GSW center

Not many centers or defenders can contain the two-time league MVP, and with the Warriors going small ball, expect Nikola Jokic to have a feast on the defense.

Aaron Gordon vs. Jonathan Kuminga

Another size vs. small ball roster mismatch. Aaron Gordon has the speed to keep up with the small-ball Warriors and the size to have an advantage, just like Jokic. If he has a good game, it will free up Jokic even more en route to a victory if maximized.