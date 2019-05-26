Denver Nuggets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Denver Nuggets were the team that surprised everyone

The Denver Nuggets were a team on a mission. After the NBA 2017-18 season ended with heartbreak and disappointment in the final regular season game, Denver Nuggets were out to prove that they could hold their own and they did just that, if not more.

They finished the 2018-19 NBA regular season with the 2nd best record in the Western Conference, which was a 54-28 record. They were at the top of the Western Conference as well for a really long time but just could not keep it together towards the end.

The Denver Nuggets also made a solid post-season run, their first since 2012-13. They faced the San Antonio Spurs in the 1st round, winning it 4-3 in a 7-game series. They faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the semifinals, who just beat them to the conference finals, winning the series 4-3.

Even though they were knocked out in the playoff semifinals, the Denver Nuggets have to be proud of the way they played throughout the season and gave their fans a lot to cheer about. So without further ado, here are the top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season.

#3 Malik Beasley against the Houston Rockets at Pepsi Center

Malik Beasley was unstoppable against the Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets took on the Houston Rockets at home on February 2nd 2019 and needed an inspired performance by Malik Beasley to take the Nuggets over the line. The Rockets had come out all guns blazing after their loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in the last game, outscoring the Nuggets 43-35.

But then Malik Beasley had his best game in the NBA yet, dropping a career-high 35 points as the Nuggets came back ferociously in the 2nd quarter, 48-28 and never gave up after that, winning 136-122.

Beasley was unstoppable; he was going in the paint, shooting from beyond the arc, and nothing was working for the Rockets. Beasley scored 35 points, shooting 71% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the 3 point line. He put an offensive masterpiece on display that night which you can watch below.

He also grabbed himself 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal and just 2 turnovers, showing just how good he was for the Nuggets. Even though he did not make a huge impact during the playoffs, he grabbed the spotlight with this game and made himself a fan favorite.

Final stat line: 35 points, 12-17 FG, 5-9 3FG, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 TOs against the Houston Rockets

