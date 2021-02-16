Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday for a game at TD Garden. After a slow start, things are slowly looking up for the Denver Nuggets. They won their third straight game by beating the reigning champion LA Lakers 122-105 on Sunday.

Instrumental to their victory was Nikola Jokic, who registered his sixth triple-double of the season.

Headed in the opposite direction are the Boston Celtics, who have lost two games on the bounce. They have also lost four of their last five games. The Celtics are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-13 record and have to arrest their recent slide or else risk falling further down.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Injury Update

Denver Nuggets

Injuries have depleted the Denver Nuggets roster lately, with more players being placed on the injured list than ever before this season.

Monte Morris has a strained right shoulder and is questionable to suit up versus the Celtics. There’s a chance that he can still play, especially since the Nuggets are losing players to injuries left and right.

Paul Millsap played in the Lakers game on Sunday, but he sprained his left knee and will be sidelined for the game against the Boston Celtics.

Gary Harris has a left adductor strain that will keep him in street clothes for the seventh straight contest. Meanwhile, Will Barton will not be available to play again due to personal reasons.

PJ Dozier’s right hamstring strain will keep him from putting on a Nuggets jersey for the 10th consecutive game.

Rookie Greg Whittington has a knee injury and will not be suiting up any time soon. Whittington has not played this season and isn’t expected to be part of the rotation once healthy.

Boston Celtics

Daniel Theis is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Theis suffered a sprained finger during the game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He could still see action depending on how much the swelling has subsided heading into the game.

Marcus Smart has a left calf tear, and his absence from the court is considered indefinite.

Romeo Langford is recovering from right wrist surgery, which will probably keep him from playing until around the second week of March or so.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The injuries to many of the Denver Nuggets’ key players will severely limit coach Michael Malone’s options. The good news is that his remaining players have stepped up in response.

With Millsap out, Michael Porter Jr. and JaMychal Green will see significant playing time along with rookie Zeke Nnaji, who had 16 points in the win over the Lakers. Second-year man Bol Bol could also see action versus the Boston Celtics.

Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

If Monte Morris cannot play through his injury, Facundo Campazzo and R.J. Hampton should see an uptick in their minutes. Their increased minutes are also down to Gary Harris, Will Barton, and PJ Dozier's absence.

Boston Celtics

If Daniel Theis is unable to play, that will mean more minutes for Tristan Thompson at the 5 along with Grant Williams. The game will become more interesting if the Boston Celtics play 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, and the Denver Nuggets insert 7-foot-2 Bol Bol in the game at the same time.

That head-to-head alone would almost guarantee increased viewership for this game.

Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Marcus Smart’s absence means Jaylen Brown will continue to see time at the shooting guard spot rather than at small forward. Jayson Tatum will take Smart's spot at the 3. It will also mean more playing time for Payton Pritchard, Jeff Teague, Javonte Green, and Aaron Nesmith.

Romeo Langford’s absence does not affect the Boston Celtics’ rotation.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets:

G Facundo Campazzo G Jamal Murray F Michael Porter Jr. F JaMychal Green C Nikola Jokic

Boston Celtics:

G Kemba Walker G Jaylen Brown F Jayson Tatum F Semi Ojeleye C Daniel Theis

Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers 123-134 Utah Jazz: Twitter erupts as Ben Simmons, and Jordan Clarkson explode with at least 40 points each