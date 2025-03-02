Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 02, 2025 19:22 GMT
The Denver Nuggets faced off against the Boston Celtics in a much-anticipated matchup at TD Garden (Image credit: Imagn)
Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics tipped off NBA Sunday's slate at TD Garden. The No. 2 ranked (42-18) in the Eastern Conference and No. 2 (39-21) in the Western Conference clash in a duel between two potential champions, with Boston trying to win another game to secure the regular-season series.

The first matchup went to Boston with a 118-106 win at Ball Arena, with Jayson Tatum (29 points, four rebounds and six assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (25 points and 11 rebounds) leading the charge for the defending champions.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Michael Porter Jr732101
Nikola Jokic1184101
Russell Westbrook523011
Jamal Murray411002
Christian Braun1622110
Zeke Nnaji000100
Julian Strawther400001
Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Jayson Tatum956002
Al Horford1320001
Luke Kornet214010
Derrick White311100
Jaylen Brown1532202
Sam Hauser611000
Neemias Queta451000
Payton Pritchard912000
Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics game summary

The Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics duel was off to a fast start, with both teams combining for 25 points in four minutes (15-10 in favor of Boston). Nikola Jokic scored seven points for the visitors, while Jaylen Brown responded with eight units for the C's.

The rest of the first period was dominated by the Celtics, who went on to score 17 more points while the Nuggets added 10.

The Nuggets tried to cut the distance by dropping 28 points in the second quarter, but the Celtics held them off with 29 points, entering halftime up 61-48. Christian Braun led Denver with 16 points while Jokic finished the first half with 11. Jaylen Brown scored 15 points while Al Horford contributed 13 to keep the Celtics ahead on the scoreboard.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
