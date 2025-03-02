Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics tipped off NBA Sunday's slate at TD Garden. The No. 2 ranked (42-18) in the Eastern Conference and No. 2 (39-21) in the Western Conference clash in a duel between two potential champions, with Boston trying to win another game to secure the regular-season series.

The first matchup went to Boston with a 118-106 win at Ball Arena, with Jayson Tatum (29 points, four rebounds and six assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (25 points and 11 rebounds) leading the charge for the defending champions.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Michael Porter Jr 7 3 2 1 0 1 Nikola Jokic 11 8 4 1 0 1 Russell Westbrook 5 2 3 0 1 1 Jamal Murray 4 1 1 0 0 2 Christian Braun 16 2 2 1 1 0 Zeke Nnaji 0 0 0 1 0 0 Julian Strawther 4 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Jayson Tatum 9 5 6 0 0 2 Al Horford 13 2 0 0 0 1 Luke Kornet 2 1 4 0 1 0 Derrick White 3 1 1 1 0 0 Jaylen Brown 15 3 2 2 0 2 Sam Hauser 6 1 1 0 0 0 Neemias Queta 4 5 1 0 0 0 Payton Pritchard 9 1 2 0 0 0

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics game summary

The Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics duel was off to a fast start, with both teams combining for 25 points in four minutes (15-10 in favor of Boston). Nikola Jokic scored seven points for the visitors, while Jaylen Brown responded with eight units for the C's.

The rest of the first period was dominated by the Celtics, who went on to score 17 more points while the Nuggets added 10.

The Nuggets tried to cut the distance by dropping 28 points in the second quarter, but the Celtics held them off with 29 points, entering halftime up 61-48. Christian Braun led Denver with 16 points while Jokic finished the first half with 11. Jaylen Brown scored 15 points while Al Horford contributed 13 to keep the Celtics ahead on the scoreboard.

