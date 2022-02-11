Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will visit the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics on Friday, February 11. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Nuggets are coming off a stunning 132-115 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Bones Hyland scored 22 points on 50% shooting from the field. Nikola Jokic also had a great game, scoring 21 points and securing 11 rebounds to help the Nuggets win on the night.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are coming off a 126-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 22 points apiece to lead from the front. Jayson Tatum also added 19 points on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, February 11, 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, February 12, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Denver Nuggets Preview

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have played some terrific basketball this season. Despite missing stars like Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, they have stayed competitive, and are in contention to make the playoffs this year.

Their defense has been elite, which has helped them win many games this season. There is no doubt Nikola Jokic has been playing like an ace since the start of the campaign.

However, other players like Aaron Gordan, Austin Rivers and Jeff Green have also contributed massively, helping the team occupy sixth position in the West.

Against the Celtics, Jokic and co. will hope to grab a win and extend the team's winning streak to four games. However, their opponents have some great offensive players who can take the game away from them.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has continued elevating his game after winning the MVP award last season. He has been key to the Nuggets' success, and with their two other stars out, the team has relied on Jokic to carry them forward.

He is averaging 25.8 PPG, 13.6 RPG and 7.9 APG this season. Jokic will hope to continue his stellar form for the Nuggets, and help them get their 31st win of the season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Bones Hyland; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordan; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics have played some impressive basketball recently, having won their last six games on the trot. They are currently seventh in the East with a 31-25 record on the season.

However, with the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets lurking close, they cannot afford to drop many games. Coming into this game high on momentum augurs well for the Celtics's hopes against a Nuggets side that is tough to break down.

A win in this game will help them improve their record, and put pressure on the Toronto Raptors, who are one position ahead of the Celtics.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum secured his third All-Star game spot this season. He has been terrific lately, and will look to continue his stellar form.

The youngster is averaging 25.5 PPG and 8.4 RPG this season. He is coming off a 19-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets, where he shot 63.6% from the field. Against the Nuggets, the Celtics will hope for a better scoring night from Tatum to boost their chances of a win.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart; G - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Nuggets vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Nuggets and the Celtics are playing some stellar basketball. However, considering the roster and the form of the two rosters, the Celtics are expected to win this game. However, the Nuggets could pose a tough challenge.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Celtics game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nuggets and the Celtics will be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and NBC Sports Boston as well.

