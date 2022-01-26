Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will be hosted by the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center tonight in an inter-conference match-up. This is the first time this season that the two franchises are going up against each other.

Denver began a six-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons in their previous game, winning by a five-point margin. Whereas the Brooklyn Nets suffered a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Anthony Davis’ return, losing 106-96.

The Nuggets are on a two-game winning streak, securing both those wins against the Detroit Pistons. Nikola Jokic fell short of a triple-double, logging 28 points, 21 rebounds and 9 assists in the second fixture.

The Brooklyn Nets, playing without Kevin Durant, have given added responsibility to superstar James Harden. He recorded a triple-double in the loss against the Lakers, with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He will have to put up another strong performance before Kyrie returns for a five-game road trip following the match against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Shooting guard Will Barton missed the last match-up against the Detroit Pistons, suffering from tightness in his right hamstring. Barton’s availability is listed as day-to-day and is likely to be a game-time decision.

Michael Porter Jr. is listed as out for the rest of the season, nursing a back injury. Point guard Jamal Murray has not played a single game this season and continues to be listed out. Forward Vlatko Cancar is out after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Player Name Status Reason Will Barton Day-to-day Right hamstring tightness Jamal Murray Out Knee injury Vlatko Cancar Out Foot surgery Michael Porter Jr. Out Back injury

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets will play without their superstar, Kevin Durant, who sprained the MCL in his left knee a few games back. Shooting guard Joe Harris has not played in a while and is expected to miss the upcoming match-up as well.

Paul Millsap and the Nets have decided to part ways and Millsap is expected to be sidelined until the trade deadline. Point guard Kyrie Irving will not suit up for the Nets as the match-up is a home game.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Durant Out Sprained MCL; left knee Kyrie Irving Out Allowed to play away games only Joe Harris Out Recovering from an ankle injury Paul Millsap Out Personal reasons

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris will be the starting point-guard for the Nuggets, contributing 30 minutes per game so far this season. Austin Rivers has started in the last few games and is expected to be in the starting lineup against the Nets as well. The small forward position will be filled by Aaron Gordon, who has contributed 14.4 points per game this season.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets That's the fourth 20/20 game of the season for the MVP 🤯 That's the fourth 20/20 game of the season for the MVP 🤯 https://t.co/wK8fFH9Ui0

Jeff Green played an important role against the Pistons, scoring 20 points on a 66.7% shooting night. He will start at Power Forward and is looking to continue helping the team out. At center, Nikola Jokic has been the force leading the Nuggets to sixth place in the Western Conference.

Zeke Nnaji, Facundo Campazzo and Bryn Forbes have been contributing to the second unit, and will be expected to help with scoring. DeMarcus Cousins, Davon Reed and Bones Hyland will be available for rotation as well.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will rely on James Harden, as the starting point-guard, to get the offense going. So far in 41 games, Harden is averaging a double-double with 22.7 points and 10.1 assists. Patty Mills has often been a reliable guy in the Nets’ system, contributing on both ends of the floor. He will be the starting shooting guard for the squad.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Harden knows the Nets aren't living up to their potential. Harden knows the Nets aren't living up to their potential. https://t.co/ym2FafonFl

In the absence of Kevin Durant, Kessler Edwards and DeAndre’ Bembry have seen additional game time and a starting role in the forward positions. Veteran LaMarcus Aldridge will be the starting center, capitalizing on his post moves and averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Nets.

Although Day’Ron Sharpe started in the last game, he played only 10 minutes as Aldridge’s experience and scoring proved to be valuable in regular spurts. James Johnson, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown will be seeing a lot of time in the second unit, along with Claxton and Cam Thomas chipping in.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard – Monte Morris | Shooting Guard – Austin Rivers | Small Forward – Aaron Gordon | Power Forward – Jeff Green | Center – Nikola Jokic

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Patty Mills | Small Forward – DeAndre’ Bembry | Power Forward – Kessler Edwards | Center – LaMarcus Aldridge

