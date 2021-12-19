Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference while the Nuggets struggle to stay above .500. The two MVP candidates so far, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant, face off for the first time this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have a 21-9 record with the first seed in the conference but they haven't reached there with ease. They have scratched and clawed their way to wins and have struggled against top playoff-contending teams. Kevin Durant leads the league in scoring and has earned MVP chatter because of his performances.

The Denver Nuggets are dealing with a bevy of injuries and they don't look like a playoff team at the moment. Nikola Jokic is averaging monster numbers and is leading the league in most advanced stats, such as VORP, PER, Box Plus-Minus, win shares, etc. He carries the team on a nightly basis but with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out for the season, it is increasingly tough to win games against stronger opponents.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have Jamal Murray, PJ Dozier and Michael Porter Jr. out for the foreseeable future, possibly for the rest of the season. Bol Bol is under the NBA's Health and Safety protocols, while JaMychal Green is doubtful due to a right ankle sprain.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bol Bol Out Health and Safety Protocols PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury - Surgery JaMychal Green Doubtful Right Ankle Sprain Markus Howard Out Left Knee Sprain Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery

Meanwhile, Markus Howard is ruled out due to a left knee sprain.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a loss against the Orlando Magic - a game they could not compete in due to a lack of players. Eleven different players are in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, including Kevin Durant and James Harden. Kyrie Irving was re-called into the lineup as a part-time player and immediately entered the protocols as well.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Got some clarity from the Nets: Kyrie Irving would not have entered the health and safety protocols if he was merely testing to return to the team. He has returned a positive or inconclusive test, which requires 5 days of consecutive negative tests for unvaccinated players. Got some clarity from the Nets: Kyrie Irving would not have entered the health and safety protocols if he was merely testing to return to the team. He has returned a positive or inconclusive test, which requires 5 days of consecutive negative tests for unvaccinated players.

Joe Harris is out due to ankle surgery and Patty Mills might return to the lineup for this matchup. Moreover, David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton are also questionable for this game due to hip and wrist soreness respectively. Blake Griffin experienced tightness in his knee during their last game so he is questionable as well.

As reported by the Associated Press, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks commented on the state of the team, saying:

"These are unforeseen circumstances and I hate to say it, it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months, a year ago unfortunately with the cases rising."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kevin Durant Out Health and Safety Protocols James Harden Out Health and Safety Protocols Kyrie Irving Out Health and Safety Protocols LaMarcus Aldridge Out Health and Safety Protocols DeAndre' Bembry Out Health and Safety Protocols Bruce Brown Out Health and Safety Protocols Jevon Carter Out Health and Safety Protocols James Johnson Out Health and Safety Protocols Paul Millsap Out Health and Safety Protocols Day'Ron Sharpe Out Health and Safety Protocols Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Surgery Nicolas Claxton Questionable Left Wrist Soreness David Duke Jr. Questionable Left Hip Soreness Blake Griffin Questionable Knee Tightness

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will have their starting lineup intact from their last game. Nikola Jokic will be their bonafide center while Aaron Gordon will be the power forward. Jeff Green will be the starting small forward but can switch frontcourt positions with Gordon at will. Monte Morris will be the point guard as usual with Will Barton joining him in the backcourt. Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo will get the most playing time off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are going to have a horrifyingly depleted roster. It makes almost no sense for the game to go on but in case it isn't postponed, coach Steve Nash will deploy the lineup from their last game against Orlando. Patty Mills will start as point guard and rookie Cam Thomas will join him in the backcourt. Kessler Edwards will likely start as the power forward. David Duke Jr. or Langston Galloway will be the small forward. Meanwhile, Blake Griffin will be at center but if he isn't eligible to lace up, James Ennis III will start as the 4 and Edwards will move to the 5.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Brooklyn Nets

G - Patty Mills | G - Cam Thomas | F - David Duke Jr. | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Blake Griffin.

