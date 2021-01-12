Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 12, 2021 | NBA Season 2020 -21

The Brooklyn Nets host the Denver Nuggets as the "comeback team" from last year takes on the team that is trying to make a comeback this season. The Nuggets are on a two-game win streak and will be looking to extend it to three as they take on the Nets, who will be trying to snap their two-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 12th, 7:30 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have had a rocky season so far, suffering tough losses against the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns. They have bounced back quite well in their last two games, beating the Philadelphia 76ers (115-103), who are leading the East, and the New York Knicks (114-89), who are the surprise team of this season.

First W in the City threads 🔥#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kaTtkwDWrO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 11, 2021

The Denver Nuggets will face the Brooklyn Nets for their final game of a three-game East Coast road trip. They are 2-0 on this trip and will be looking to close out with a perfect record as they take on a depleted Nets team that is without Kyrie Irving.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings

Nikola Jokic is playing like an MVP right now. The Nuggets' center is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 58.7% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range. Jokic has become the vocal leader of the team and his performance – especially his playmaking skills – will be crucial in the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Nikola Jokić, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, Will Barton

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets need Kyrie Irving back as soon as possible. Irving has been absent for the past three games due to personal reasons, and the Nets have dropped two of those three with consecutive losses against the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder (129-116) and the Memphis Grizzlies (115-110), who were without Ja Morrant.

The Nets will be looking to rise as a team and take on the Denver Nuggets as Coach Steve Nash tries to put together the best lineup for the rest of the season. At this moment, the team lacks chemistry. Nash will be hoping the team puts its best foot forward in the game against the Nuggets.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

The Slim Reaper has his work cut out for him. As the sole superstar on the team, all the responsibility falls on him for the team's success. Durant will be looking to put up a big performance against the Nuggets, which if he does will prove to the world the KD is back for real this time. For the season, he's averaging 29.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 51.6% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris

Nuggets vs Nets Prediction

The Nuggets are playing with a lot of energy and will be looking to end their road trip with a win. But this match belongs to the Nets, as after two successive losses, KD will take over. However, if the Nuggets come with all cylinders firing, this could be a blowout win.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Nets

The game will be broadcast locally on YES, Altitude. You can also live stream the game on the NBA League Pass.