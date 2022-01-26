Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. This will be the first encounter between the two heavyweights this season.

The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of a stunning win over the Detroit Pistons. Nikola Jokic continued his magical run as he scored 28 points and grabbed 21 rebounds. He fell one assist shy of a triple-double but did enough to lead the Nuggets to a 110-105 victory.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a disappointing defeat against the LA Lakers. James Harden posted a 33-point triple-double, but his efforts were negated by a terrific performance from the Purple and Gold. It was the Nets' second consecutive loss. They will be looking to bounce back strongly from their recent disappointments and put in an excellent performance in this upcoming game at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 26, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, January 27, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Denver Nuggets Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most gritty and spirited teams in the NBA. Despite missing star players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team has shown incredible resilience. These setbacks have not prevented the Nuggets from executing their game plan. They are in 6th place in the West with a 25-21 record.

A lot of their wins could be attributed to Nikola Jokic, who is once again showing the world his exceptional ability. The Joker is leading the race for the MVP Award and could win his second trophy because of his stellar play this season. His teammates Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green have also contributed very well. The Nuggets will count on these players to provide the necessary support for Jokic, as the 26-year-old will need help if he wants to lead them to a deep playoff run.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is currently averaging 26.2 PPG, 13.9 RPG and 7.6 APG in 41 appearances. These are sensational numbers that have helped him climb ahead of the competition on the MVP ladder. He is coming off a sensational game against the Detroit Pistons, where he recorded a monster double-double. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are a more talented team and it will require a few tricks up the Joker's sleeve if the Nuggets are to come out victorious.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Austin Rivers, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The New Year has not been great for the Nets, as they have lost a lot of games already. They have won only five of their last ten and this inconsistency has seen them go down to third place in the East. Kevin Durant's injury proved to be a major setback. Adding to their woes, Kyrie Irving is still unvaccinated, which means he is unavailable for all home games, including this one against the Nuggets.

Reports have also suggested that James Harden is interested in making a move during free agency. However, there has been no confirmation yet. The franchise will be hoping to get back to playing well consistently, but constant changes to the starting lineup have made it difficult. A win against the Nuggets is crucial as they have already lost two games in a row. Another setback would slide them even further down the conference standings.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden comes into this game after a 33-point triple-double against the Lakers. Despite his efforts, the team fell short against the Purple and Gold. Harden has been in the news over the past few days amid rumors of a possible offseason move. However, his goal is to win a championship and given the roster that the Nets currently have, it could certainly be possible.

Although they are in a bit of a slump, Harden will try to help the Nets through it. Even without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, James Harden could single-handedly alter the course of a game if given a chance to do so.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - DeAndre' Bembry, F - Kessler Edwards, C - Day' Ron Sharpe

Nuggets vs Nets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets are in contrasting situations at this point in the season. Despite their poor performances recently, the Nets are capable of putting up a solid effort. However, they will be up against a Denver team who has stepped up on defense. The Nuggets also have Nikola Jokic, who leads the MVP race and will be vital for his team if they hope to win this game.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Nets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and Yes Network.

