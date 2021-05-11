Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will begin their four-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday. In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Nuggets registered a thumping 129-104 win over the Hornets.

The Denver Nuggets will look to find some momentum after enduring three defeats in their previous four outings, including a 119-125 defeat in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets failed to capitalize on a 13-point lead in the first quarter as they fell apart in the second, getting outscored 48-69.

Back in action on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Zx4wce35yY — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 9, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, have been in indifferent form as well. They are coming off a narrow 110-112 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. They did well to keep up with the Pelicans in the first three quarters but ran out of steam in the fourth, where they got outscored 14-23.

Terry: 43 PTS, 5 REB, 7 3PT

LaMelo: 22 PTS, 5 AST

Zeller: 17 PTS, 8 REB

PJ: 14 PTS, 12 REB#HiveStats | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/FOoup9Hady — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 10, 2021

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets - Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris (#11) of the Denver Nugget in action

The Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (hamstring) and Zeke Nanji (ankle) are questionable for this game, while PJ Dozier (groin) and Will Barton (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Dozier is listed as 'day to day', while there is no timetable yet for Barton's return. Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the season because of an ACL injury.

Charlotte Hornets

Devonte Graham (knee) has been listed as questionable for this outing, while Gordon Hayward (foot), Cody Martin (ankle) and Miles Bridges (health and safety protocols) remain sidelined.

Bridges and Hayward are listed as 'day to day' and 'week to week', respectively, while there is no update on Martin's return.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets - Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will likely stick with the same lineup they deployed in their last game, regardless of Monte Morris' availability. Morris has been out for a long time, so the Nuggets would prefer to ease him into the setup rather than rush him into a starting role.

Facundo Compazzo and Austin Rivers have been terrific from the backcourt and are likely to retain their places. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic will likely be deployed in the frontcourt.

Shaquille Harrison, Vlatko Cancar and Markus Howard are likely to play the most minutes off the Denver Nuggets' bench.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball could be the key player for Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to field the same starting lineup from their last game.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are likely to start as the two guards, while forwards Jalen McDaniels and PJ Washington will likely pair up alongside center Bismack Biyombo.

If cleared to play, Devonte Graham will likely receive the most playing time amongst the bench players, with Caleb Martin, Brad Wanamaker, Malik Monk and Cody Zeller expected to play some minutes.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets - Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Power Forward - PJ Washington l Center - Bismack Biyombo.