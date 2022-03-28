Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will clash against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Monday night. The last time the two teams matched up, the Hornets won 115-107. That was largely due to a fourth-quarter outburst from Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped 14 of the team’s 38 points.

The Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 in their last matchup, with Nikola Jokic falling short of a triple double. Jokic recorded 35 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, shooting an efficient 86.7% from the field.

The Hornets, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to two after handing a 119-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Kyrie Irving shot poorly in his first home game this season, while LaMelo Ball dropped 33 points, including seven three-pointers.

The Nuggets (44-31) are sixth in the West, with the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) just 1.5 games behind them. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets (39-36) have climbed to eighth in the East, sharing a similar record with the Nets at ninth; Charlotte also holds a 2-1 series lead against the Nets this season.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jokic is putting up an MVP-caliber season.

JaMychal Green and Facundo Campazzo are listed as questionable, owing to a right wrist sprain and non-COVID-19 illness respectively. Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray will remain on the sidelines, with no set timetable for their return.

Player Name Status Reason JaMychal Green Questionable Right wrist sprain Facundo Campazzo Questionable Non-COVID illness Vlatko Cancar Out Right foot surgery Zeke Nnaji Out Bilateral knee soreness Jamal Murray Out Left knee injury recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar spine surgery

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Ball and Rozier teaming up to be an efficient backcourt pair.

The Hornets will play without the services of Gordon Hayward, as he recovers from an injury to his left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Out Left ankle injury recovery

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Denver Nuggets 44-31 -160 O 231.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Charlotte Hornets 39-36 +135 U 231.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110)

The Nuggets are favored to win against the Hornets, as they boast a better winning percentage over their opponents. However, the Hornets have been playing winning basketball lately, registering four wins in their last five games.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have a 22-16 record on the road this season. The Nuggets have averaged 118 points in their last five games. The Nuggets have a 17-11 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games. The Hornets have a 11-3 record against Western Conference teams at home this season. LaMelo Ball is shooting 49% from the deep in his last five games.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton are expected to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Aaron Gordon at small forward. Jeff Green could start as a power forward, with Nikola Jokic playing at center to round up the starting five.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier should be the team’s starting backcourt, with Ball playing at the one. Miles Bridges and PJ Washington could fill the forward positions, with Mason Plumlee manning the paint.

The Nuggets lead the league in terms of 2P FG% (57), while the Hornets are ranked 16th in that category. The Hornets have momentum on their side, riding a two-game winning streak. Nikola Jokic has averaged a double double with 29.6 points and ten rebounds in his last five games.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard – Monte Morris | Shooting Guard – Will Barton | Small Forward – Aaron Gordon | Power Forward – Jeff Green | Center – Nikola Jokic.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – PJ Washington | Center – Mason Plumlee.

