Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 1, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets at the United Center in a crunch NBA 2020-21 season matchup. The two sides will lock horns for the first time this season.

The Denver Nuggets have been in indifferent form this season, as they sit in seventh place in the West after making an 18-15 start to their campaign.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, have recovered from a poor start to their campaign but are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns in their last outing. The 15-17 Bulls are placed tenth in the East.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, March 1st; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic (#15) and Jamal Murray (#27) of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets arrive at the United Center after a 126-96 blowout victory against the OKC Thunder.

Star duo Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were the best performers for Michael Malone's side on the night. The former scored a team-high 26 points, while Jokic tallied 19 points, 13 assists and 11 boards en route his eighth triple-double of the season.

The Denver Nuggets will look to continue their winning run against the spirited Chicago Bulls, with an eye on sealing their place in the playoffs. Michael Malone will hope for his side to build on their win-streak, something they have failed to achieve since their loss to the Boston Celtics on 16th February.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have sizzled despite the Denver Nuggets blowing hot and cold in the last few weeks.

Michael Porter Jr., who has been phenomenal this year, will need to be more consistent to give the Denver Nuggets wins on a regular basis.

MPJ recognized he needed to get out of his own head. Instead of living from play-to-play, bucket-to-bucket, he re-evaluated his game, beginning with a new mindset. And because of it, Denver can finally lay legitimate claim to their very own Big 3.https://t.co/0eLMTAVZfu — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Porter scored 20 points and claimed ten boards in the win against the OKC Thunder. His shooting was absolutely lethal, as he managed 7-11 shots from the field, including 5-8 from downtown.

If Porter replicates that performance against the Chicago Bulls, the Denver Nuggets will fancy their chances of a win on the night.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Michael Porter Jr., F - Will Barton, C - Nikola Jokic.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have come into their own in the last few weeks, despite their inconsistent results. They are well on course to clinch a playoff place for the first time in four years; a win against the Denver Nuggets will help in that regard.

Zach LaVine and co are well-rested after their game against the Raptors got postponed. Moreover, they will also have homecourt advantage in this fixture.

The Chicago Bulls got a great start against the in-form Pheonix Suns in their last outing but ran out of steam, conceding a 7-point lead to start the last quarter. Billy Donovan will hope his side doesn't lose momentum during that stretch again, as that could prove costly against a gritty side like the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Coby White

While one can expect Zach LaVine to deliver a stellar performance, the Chicago Bulls will need a player like Coby White to step up the most.

The reason being, Jamal Murray will be his counterpart in this exciting matchup. The Chicago Bulls' chances of winning this tie will increase if White can keep Murray quiet for most of the game.

Coby White has been complementing LaVine well at the offensive end and has been instrumental in the Chicago Bulls' recent positive performances. Billy Donovan will hope for another decent shift from his point guard against the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Garrett Temple, F - Patrick Williams, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Nuggets vs Bulls Match Prediction

Unless the Chicago Bulls managed to keep up their intensity throughout the game, the Denver Nuggets could run away with this fixture.

Moreover, even if the Chicago Bulls take care of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets' big Nikola Jokic, who is having an MVP-caliber season, could need some stopping.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Bulls?

The Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game will be shown locally on NBC Sports Chicago and Altitude. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.