Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will head to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. In the only game between the two teams this season, the Cavs were the side that prevailed.

The Nuggets come into this game on the back of a stunning win against the Washington Wizards. Nikola Jokic starred for the team, as he scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the team from the front.

Rookie Bones Hyland once again put on a stellar performance, scoring 17 points on 60% shooting from the field. A total of seven players from the Nuggets scored in double figures and this helped make things easy for them on their way to a 127-109 win.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Bones just doin' bones things Bones just doin' bones things https://t.co/cWoNNphyZb

The Cavs, on the other hand, suffered a close loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Darius Garland racked up 22 points and made seven assists. He also got help from the likes of Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert, but a terrific fourth-quarter display from Philly helped them turn things in their favor as they walked out of Cleveland with a 118-114 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, March 18, 7:30 PM ET [Saturday, March 19, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Denver Nuggets Preview

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have proven to be one of the most resilient forces in the NBA this season. Despite missing out on the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., they have managed to stay competitive and are placed sixth in the West with a 42-28 record.

A huge credit for their terrific record should go to Nikola Jokic. The Serbian is having another MVP caliber season, averaging 26.0 PPG, 13.8 RPG and 8.1 APG.

He is definitely the favorite to win the trophy, but with only 12 games left, the joker will have to keep putting on good performances if he has to get the better of his fellow candidates.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



#MtnDew3pt The triples were falling last night! Knocked down 15 of 'em while going 41% from beyond the arc The triples were falling last night! Knocked down 15 of 'em while going 41% from beyond the arc🔥#MtnDew3pt https://t.co/IGH36kaE8W

Going up against the Cavs, the Nuggets will look to keep their good form intact. They have won their last two games and will be hoping to extend their winning streak to three games by putting on a show against the Cavs on the road.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. They performed brilliantly in the first half of the season, but post the All-Star break things have not looked too bright for JB Bickerstaff's men. Their recent setbacks have pushed them to sixth position in the East with a 39-30 record.

Players like Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Allen are currently out due to injury and this seems to have affected them, but with the season approaching towards the business end, the Cavs will have to do something soon if they are to make it directly into the playoffs.

Having already got the better of the Nuggets this season, the Cavs will be looking to put in another stellar performance and grab a win at home. Darius Garland has been in stellar form and if he is able to deliver a high octane performance, the Cavs can certainly fancy their chances of coming out as winners against the Nuggets.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Lamar Stevens, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Evan Mobley

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Denver Nuggets 42-28 -138 Over 221.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Clevland Cavaliers 39-30 +118 Under 221.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110]

The Denver Nuggets are being favored in this game because of the stunning form they are coming into this matchup. They have the likes of Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland, who are playing extremely well for them at the moment. Considering all of that, the oddsmakers have given the Nuggets the higher odds to win this game than compared to the Cavs.

Odds sourced from - FanDuel

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Denver has gone over the total points 37 times this season Nikola Jokic has averaged 27.6 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 7.8 APG in his last 5 games The Nuggets are 19-17-1 against the spread in away games this season.

Click here to make a bet on Nikola Jokic securing a triple-double against the Cavs on Fanduel

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

The Cavaliers have gone over the point total of 27 points this season Darius Garland has averaged 27.2 PPG and 10.0 APG in his last 5 games. The Cavs are 10-23-0 in terms of Over/under at home this season.

Click here to make a bet on Darius Garland scoring 20 points or more against the Nuggets on Fanduel

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Nuggets and the Cavs matchup is going to be an exciting one to watch. Both are stunning teams, but considering the form the Nuggets are coming into this game with, they will be favorites to bag a win in Cleveland.

The Nuggets have won 6 out of the last 10 games between the two sides.

The Nuggets have won 7 consecutive road games coming into this game

The Cavs are ranked fourth in terms of defensive ratings, while the Nuggets are ranked fourteenth in the league on that end.

Click here to make a bet on the outcome of the Nuggets vs Cavs on Fanduel

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Cavaliers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nuggets and the Cavs will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports Ohio.

Edited by Arnav