Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams with NBA Playoffs aspirations, the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks, gear up to take on one another in this highly enticing matchup at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Denver Nuggets are coming into this game placed fifth in the Western Conference with a 18-16 record, having won their last three games. They find themselves less than four games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies but are only three games ahead of ninth seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić, have won six of their last 10 games and are 10-10 on the road this season.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are hovering just around the 0.500 mark as their record currently reads 18-18. They have won five of their last 10 games and are approaching this game having won two consecutive matchups. The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Dončić, are 8-8 at home this season and will be looking to continue their winning streak against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets against the Los Angeles Clippers

Other than long-term absentees P.J. Dozier, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets will also be without the services of Monte Morris, Bones Hyland and Jeff Green as the duo have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Austin Rivers is listed as probable, along with Vlatko Čančar as they have recovered from their respective injuries.

Players Status Reason Jeff Green Out Covid-19 Austin Rivers Probable Thumb Vlatko Čančar Probable Nose P.J. Dozier Out Knee Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Jamal Murray Out Knee Monte Morris Out Covid-19 Bones Hyland Out Covid-19

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porziņģis

Unlike the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks have almost all their players available for selection in this matchup. However, Willie Cauley-Stein continues to be out citing personal reasons. Trey Burke and Brandon Knight are the other absentees for the Mavericks due to being placed in health and safety protocols laid down by the NBA.

Players Status Reason Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Trey Burke Out Covid-19 Brandon Knight Out Covid-19

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton and Facundo Campazzo will man the backcourt for the Denver Nuggets in this game while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers. Nikola Jokić will start as the center for the Nuggets.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić and Reggie Bullock will take care of the backcourt duties for the Dallas Mavericks. The frontcourt will be manned by Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porziņģis. The center of this lineup will be Dwight Powell.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Austin Rivers; Center: Nikola Jokić

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Reggie Bullock; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Kristaps Porziņģis; Center: Dwight Powell

