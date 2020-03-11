Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th March 2020

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Results

Denver Nuggets (43-21): 109-95 win over Milwaukee Bucks (9 March, Monday)

Dallas Mavericks (39-27): 109-119 loss to San Antonio Spurs (10 March, Tuesday)

Denver Nuggets Preview

Despite playing solid basketball lately, the Denver Nuggets have lost the West's 2nd seed to the Los Angeles Clippers. They are currently 43-21 (0.672) after beating the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks, and sit at the third spot, now one game behind the Clippers.

This team possesses a top-10 offensive rating (112.7) in the league right now, as they look to prove themselves in the postseason this year around. Denver lost to Portland in the second round last year.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

The Canadian point guard is as explosive as they come.

Jamal Murray has been leading the ball-handling duties for the Nuggets for quite a while now, and he just keeps getting better at it. The 22-year-old is having a career-year so far, and has been instrumental to his team's success.

Advertisement

He is averaging 18.7 points (career-best), 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting almost 46% from the field this season. His explosive drives to the basket and nifty maneuvering has made the Denver offense lethal to contain.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have recently run into a rough patch, which has resulted in them losing five of their last ten matchups. Their recent slump has pushed them to the 7th spot on the West leaderboard with an underwhelming 39-27 (0.591) win-loss record.

Although this team possesses the league's best offensive rating (116.7), they have found it hard to win consistently all year long. Moreover, their lineup is missing a key piece in Dwight Powell, who is expected to miss the whole season due to an Achilles injury.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Doncic has been playing with a sprained left thumb

Luka Doncic played against the Spurs despite reports of a right wrist sprain. Even though his team lost, the 20-year-old All-Star put together a 38-point performance, along with 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

He is currently averaging near-triple-double numbers in 28.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, while shooting 46% from the field this season. The Slovenian phenom is leading the Mavericks into playoff contention in only his second year as an NBA player.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka Doncic, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Nuggets have not played well on the road this year, but they are a strong resilient group to match up to. Dallas has not been at their best as of late, and this one might end up in an embarrassing home loss for them.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Mavericks?

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. There will also be live coverage of the game on Fox Sports Southwest and Altitude 2 from 8:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.