Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th January 2020

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Denver Nuggets will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 8th December 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game results

Denver Nuggets (25-11): 123-115 victory against the Atlanta Hawks (6th December, Monday)

Dallas Mavericks (23-13): 118-110 victory against the Chicago Bulls (6th December, Monday)

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have continued from where they left off in 2018/19, racing to a 25-11 start to the new season.

The Nuggets are in red-hot form and enter their clash against the Dallas Mavericks, having won 11 of their last 14 games.

They suffered a shock defeat on the road to the Washington Wizards earlier this week but bounced back in style with a comfortable win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Denver currently occupy the second spot on the Western Conference Standings and are certainly among the favorites to make the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Jokic has struggled for consistency this season, but he remains Denver's most potent player on offense.

The 24-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season and is coming off an explosive 47-point display against the Hawks.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch this season. Led by 2019 Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic, the Mavericks boast the league's best offensive rating. That's helped them rack up a 23-13 record which has lifted them to sixth place in the West.

After a shock defeat at home against the Charlotte Hornets, the Mavericks responded with a strong showing against the Chicago Bulls and they will look to keep that momentum going when they host the Nuggets.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

There has simply been no stopping Luka Doncic this season. After a scintillating rookie campaign, he seems to have taken his game to a whole new level this year.

Doncic is averaging a whopping 29.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season.

He has been especially prolific following his return from an ankle injury and has scored more than 30 points in four consecutive games.

With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, the onus has been on Doncic to do the bulk of the scoring for his side and he's shouldered that responsibility quite brilliantly.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Dorian Finney-Smith, JJ Barea, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Mavericks have scored over 115 points in each of their last three games, but they will be coming up against a formidable Denver defense that is allowing just 105.2 points per game.

Dallas have also tended to struggle at home, with eight of their 13 defeats coming at the American Airlines Center. They've also not been at their best of late, dropping five of their last 10 games.

With Porzingis absent and Hardaway listed as questionable, Dallas may struggle to keep pace with the Nuggets, who should have enough firepower to consign the Mavericks to their ninth home loss of the season.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest and ESPN from 7:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.