Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will meet for the third time this season at the American Airlines Center on Monday.

The breaks aren’t just going the Denver Nuggets’ way this season. They are currently on a modest three-game run but have been hit by the COVID outbreak. The Nuggets have not had Jamal Murray since last season and have lost Michael Porter Jr. for the rest of this campaign.

Only Nikola Jokic’s unrelenting will to win, Mike Malone’s coaching brilliance and the timely contributions from unexpected sources have kept the Denver Nuggets afloat. With several players under health and safety protocols, it will be interesting to see how the team will try to extend its winning streak.

Luka Doncic returned after a 10-game absence to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks, who opted to rest Kristaps Porzingis in the game, won back-to-back games for the first time in three weeks.

Porzingis is set to return to the lineup, so the Dallas Mavericks will be better equipped to extend their winning streak at the expense of the Denver Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, January 3rd; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 4th; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have shown their heart and resilience all season long. [Photo: D' Deporte]

Perhaps no other team this season has been hit as much by adversity as the Denver Nuggets. Jamal Murray has not made an appearance yet this season while Michael Porter Jr. is done for the season. They have also missed Nikola Jokic for a few games due to an injury. The virus outbreak has also practically crippled the team.

Yet somehow, the Denver Nuggets are still in contention for the playoffs. Mike Malone will miss his second game due to virus protocols and still, the team refuses to give up. Coming up big in their last win against the Houston Rockets was point guard Facundo Campazzo.

The savvy court general took on playmaking duties from Nikola Jokic with mesmerizing results. He finished with 22 points and a season-high 12 assists. The gritty Argentinean point guard played the most minutes and ended with a game-high +19 in net rating.

Campazzo’s recent uptick in form will greatly help the reigning MVP carry the Denver Nuggets this season.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic leads the entire NBA in several advanced metrics. He tops the league in PER, Win Share, BPM and VORP. In short, his importance to the Denver Nuggets is almost out of this world. Seeing the raw numbers does not even do justice to how impressive he has been playing this season.

Nobody in the history of the NBA toggles between pure center and playmaker in the blink of an eye. Despite double-teams and even triple-teams, he is still able to carry the Denver Nuggets in the most efficient way possible.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



25th double-double of the season for the MVP 😤



#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar 24 PTS | 11 REB | 66.7 FG%25th double-double of the season for the MVP 😤 24 PTS | 11 REB | 66.7 FG%25th double-double of the season for the MVP 😤#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar https://t.co/qn4p8f9us1

If for some reason the Denver Nuggets surge to a top-four finish in the playoff seeding, the MVP conversation could see Jokic near the top.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Facundo Campazzo | G - Austin Rivers | F - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks could have Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis against the Denver Nuggets. [Photo: Sky Sports]

The Dallas Mavericks relied on Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Luka Doncic’s 10-game absence. Without their best player, the Mavericks kept an even 5-5 record. Porzingis has to be given credit for playing his best basketball game of the season when the Mavericks needed him the most.

One thing to note during the last 10 games without Doncic was the considerable increase in ball movement. Head coach Jason Kidd probably emphasized quicker passing without the Dallas Mavericks' ball-dominant point guard. They averaged 27 APG as a team, which is four assists better than their season average.

How the Dallas Mavericks assist total will change or remain with the Slovenian magician back on the court remains to be seen.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Despite playing just a little over 30 minutes, Doncic’s impact was very evident. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists even without basketball activity for a few weeks. The Dallas Mavericks expect him to be a little rusty after a long spell on the injury report. However, the Denver Nuggets are likely to treat him like he’s never left.

Luka Doncic also brings clutch, big-game moments that are hard to surpass. The two-time All-Star just conjures pure basketball brilliance out of thin air. In a crucial moment against the Thunder, Doncic drove into the lane with four defenders draped all over him. He then whipped a behind-the-back pass that completely froze the defense.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob this Luka pass to setup the game-sealing 3 goooood grief this Luka pass to setup the game-sealing 3 goooood grief https://t.co/x9aG1AzA9p

The wide-open three after a highlight-reel pass deflated the OKC Thunder and silenced the frenzied Oklahoma City crowd. It was game, set and match that all started with Doncic's vision, passing and creativity.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell

Nuggets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are no strangers to adversity, so facing the Dallas Mavericks with a depleted lineup is not going to faze them. However, if Kristaps Porzingis returns and Luka Doncic isn’t gassed before the fourth quarter, the Mavericks could defend their home court with a win.

Doncic was visibly tired against the Thunder. If his conditioning compromises him, the Denver Nuggets have enough to escape with a win.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Mavericks game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the match between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks is available via Bally Sports Dallas and ALT Sports.

