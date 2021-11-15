Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The streaking Denver Nuggets will aim to make it 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks this season as they visit the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Denver Nuggets batted perfect on their five-game homestand. They will be hoping to replicate their 106-75 demolition of the Dallas Mavericks the first time they played.

Denver has been undermanned all season long. Starting point guard Jamal Murray has not seen action yet after tearing an ACL in last year’s playoffs. Michael Porter Jr. has also missed games because of a back injury. According to head coach Mike Malone, he will be out for the foreseeable future.

If the Denver Nuggets can add another win to their streak, it will be because of Nikola Jokic and the team’s impressive defense.

The Dallas Mavericks will have revenge on their minds as they were walloped by the Denver Nuggets in the teams’ first encounter. The reigning NBA MVP played with a bruised knee but still tormented Dallas with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists. He will be fully healthy this time around.

Jason Kidd’s team is 4-1 in their last five games, partly because of the return of Kristaps Porzingis to the roster. Porzingis makes the Dallas Mavericks harder to game plan against. The Latvian superstar is averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds since returning from back problems. The Jokic-Porzingis battle will be one of the critical storylines of this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are on a five-game winning roll

The Denver Nuggets’ formula in winning games has been quite simple. They play hard as hell on defense and count on Jokic to bail them out of trouble. The plan has worked very well because the Serbian big man is playing better than his MVP season and the defense has been terrific.

Coming into the game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets are second in defensive rating. Jokic, long considered a liability on defense, is proving the doubters wrong. Will Barton is another Nugget that is often overlooked. He has been crucial for the Nuggets’ defense this season.

The Denver Nuggets’ defense will be tested by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on their home floor.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is the Denver Nuggets. He leads the team in most statistical categories. More importantly, he has seized the leadership role with his play on both ends of the floor. Even when their shots don’t fall, the Nuggets feel like they can win games because of the NBA MVP’s presence.

What is even more astounding is Jokic’s ability to turn what was a previous weakness into a strong point. His long-maligned defense is now one of the best in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets. The Mile High City team is a bona fide playoff contender even without a few of its best players because of Jokic.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Austin Rivers | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will lead the Dallas Mavericks against the Denver Nuggets. [Photo: SB Nation]

The Dallas Mavericks had the 8th best offensive rating last season with 114.6. This year, they have crashed to 22nd averaging 106.2. However, their offense is starting to come back to life in their last 5 games. Kristaps Porzingis' return has evidently helped the offense get back to its usual standard. He had a team-high 32 points in their win against the San Antonio Spurs.

In addition to Porzingis, Jalen Brunson has also done a fantastic job in helping Luka Doncic with the scoring and playmaking load. He is averaging career-best numbers in scoring and assists with 14.6 PPG and 4.6 APG, respectively.

If they hope to bounce back from that dismantling against the Denver Nuggets the last time they played, the Dallas Mavericks will have to be efficient on offense.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Like Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks are identified with the Slovenian superstar. Luka Doncic leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists.

What’s slowing him down this season is his shooting efficiency. Currently, his three-point field goal and true shooting percentage are the worst in his career. Porzingis’ presence could provide him with more room to operate.

The Dallas Mavericks are not afraid to battle in close games. If they can hang around with the opposition until the final seconds, they can unleash one of the best closers in the business. Doncic’s late-game heroics are well-chronicled.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell

Nuggets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are severely shorthanded while the Dallas Mavericks just got back their second-best player. Dallas will also be more motivated to win after that lopsided loss to Denver the first time they met. The Nuggets’ offensive limitation might be a little too much to overcome in this game. Dallas could eke out a win on their home floor.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Mavericks

National coverage of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks will be done by NBA TV. The NBA League Pass will also stream the game live. Bally Sports Dallas and Altitude Sports will feature the game as it happens locally.

