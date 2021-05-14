Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 14th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets continue their brief road trip to conclude the NBA 2020-21 regular season as they take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

The Denver Nuggets seem to have rediscovered their mojo recently and are on a two-game winning streak. They beat the lowly-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 in their previous outing. Nikola Jokic led the side with 31 points and 14 rebounds, while JaVale McGee also rose to the occasion after getting an unlikely start. McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds on the night.

JaVale had himself a game with a double-double of his own 👏



12 PTS | 13 REB | 2 BLKS pic.twitter.com/8DXzT2d18H — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 14, 2021

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, are on a three-game skid. They lost their last game against Minnesota 100-119. Saben Lee scored 22 points, while Saddiq Bey had 21 for the shorthanded Pistons side, who played without key players like Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons - Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets in action (Right)

Will Barton (hamstring) and PJ Dozier (groin) are ruled out for the game, along with Jamal Murray (knee), who is out for the season. Malone mentioned he doesn't expect Barton and Dozier to be back before the regular season ends. He also said that the former might be closer to a return than the latter at this stage.

Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant won't be suiting up against his former team on Friday night.

The Detroit Pistons have several names mentioned in their injury report.

The players ruled out are: Wayne Ellington (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Frank Jackson (ankle), Cory Joseph (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee), and Rodney McGruder (elbow).

Isaiah Stewart has also been sidelined but is out for personal reasons, while Mason Plumlee has been rested.

Hamidou Diallo, who has been in the league's health and safety protocols since May 5th, is listed as questionable.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are likely to make a few changes to their starting lineup from the last game. Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris are set to return after being rested. The pair could start ahead of JaVale McGee and Austin Rivers, respectively.

Facundo Campazzo looks likely to start as the guard alongside Morris, while Porter will re-join Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, JaVale McGee, Austin Rivers, JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap are likely to play the most rotation minutes off the Denver Nuggets bench.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will be forced to make changes to their lineup.

Killian Hayes and Josh Jackson will probably start in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Sadiq Bey and Sekou Doumbouya are likely to pair up alongside Jahlil Okafor in the frontcourt.

Tyler Cook and Saben Lee are likely to play the most rotation minutes coming off the Detroit Pistons bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - Monte Morris l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Sekou Doumbouya l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Jahlil Okafor