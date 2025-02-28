Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Denver is third in the West with a 38-21 record, while Detroit is sixth in the East with a 33-26 record.

The two teams have played each other 100 times in the regular season, with the Pistons holding a 52-48 lead. This will be the second and final game between the two teams this season.

They last played on Dec. 28, when the Nuggets won 134-121 behind Nikola Jokic’s 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 17 points and eight assists in that one.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 28, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and Altitude 2. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+105) vs. Pistons (-125)

Spread: Nuggets (+2) vs. Pistons (-2)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o237.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Nuggets are coming off of a 121-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, but that wasn’t enough.

While Denver had won eight of their past 10 games, the wins came against teams “that were not really good or high in the standings,” as per Jokic.

Denver could be in for another tough night as it will play the second leg of a back-to-back against one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.

The Pistons are on an eight-game winning streak, the joint longest in the NBA. Detroit is coming off a blowout 117-97 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Cade Cunningham (21 points and 11 assists) and Jalen Duren (13 points and 11 rebounds) had double-doubles, while Malik Beasley led the team in scoring off the bench with 26 points.

Detroit already has more wins this season than the past two seasons combined. The team also looks destined for the playoffs, as it holds a 5-game lead over the seventh-placed Orlando Magic.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 25.5. Jokic should be able to cross the prop, as it is under his season average.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games and should be able to do so on Friday as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets to get a win on the road. We, however, expect the Pistons to continue their winning streak and beat the Nuggets. This should be a fairly high-scoring game, with the team total going past 237.5 points.

