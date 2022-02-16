×
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Will Barton of the Nuggets guarded by Steph Curry
Akhil Khatri
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Preview

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center in a contest between two Western Conference teams. The last time the two faced off against each other, the Nuggets came out on top by three, 89-86.

The Nuggets are coming off a high-scoring 121-111 win driven by a strong team performance against the Orlando Magic. All the Nuggets’ starters scored in double-digits, combining for 84 points in the victory.

The Warriors were ousted by the LA Clippers in their previous encounter as Terance Mann exploded in the third quarter, shooting an efficient 85.7% from the field to rack up 14 points in the period. Klay Thompson struggled to find the bottom of the net while Steph Curry finished with 33 points, shooting 61.5% from deep. The Warriors lost, 119-104.

The Denver Nuggets (32-25), sixth in the Western Conference standings, are starting a two-game road trip with their match against the Warriors. With just 25 games left in the season, every game will be crucial for them as they try to improve their standings before the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors (42-16) are second in the Western Conference standings and own the second-best record in the league. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has made a big difference, averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds since becoming a starter.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Vlatko Cancar will be unavailable after undergoing surgery on his right foot. Michael Porter Jr. has undergone back surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Guard Jamal Murray has not set a timetable for his return and will remain out of action.

Zeke Nnaji is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture as he deals with right hamstring tightness and Monte Morris still has no clear date of return after suffering a concussion against the Knicks. He is listed as questionable for the Warriors matchup.

Player NameStatusReason
Vlatko CancarOutRight foot surgery
Michael Porter Jr.OutBack surgery
Jamal MurrayOutLeft knee injury recovery
Monte MorrisQuestionableConcussion protocol
Zeke NnajiQuestionableRight hamstring tightness

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will play without the services of Draymond Green and James Wiseman. Both are recovering from injuries and there is no set timetable for their return. Andre Iguodala is listed as out, suffering from lower back tightness. All other players are available for Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Player NameStatusReason
Draymond GreenOutBack injury recovery
James WisemanOutRight knee injury recovery
Andre IguodalaOutLower back tightness

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Bones Hyland is expected to play as the starting point guard alongside Will Barton at shooting guard. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will fill the forward positions, with the team’s leading scorer Nikola Jokic starting at center.

Bay Area, how we doin’? https://t.co/OLe85SpjSN

Bryn Forbes, Facundo Campazzo and JaMychal Green will be the contributors off the bench, with Austin Rivers and DeMarcus Cousins chipping in as well.

Golden State Warriors

The “Splash Brothers” Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will start in the backcourt for the Warriors with All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins at small forward. The in-form Jonathan Kuminga will play power forward, with Kevon Looney filling in the center position.

Rumble, young man, rumble.@JonathanKuming6 added another poster to his rookie year collection last night in L.A. 💪 https://t.co/OoVv13zVWy

Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Otto Porter Jr. are expected to fuel the second unit’s offense, with Moses Moody, Gary Payton and Nemanja Bjelica providing depth for the rotation.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard – Bones Hyland | Shooting Guard – Will Barton | Small Forward – Aaron Gordon | Power Forward – Jeff Green | Center – Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Steph Curry | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Jonathan Kuminga | Center – Kevon Looney.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
