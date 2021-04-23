Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday to face the Golden State Warriors.

The two sides have put in terrific performances recently and rank in the NBA's top-ten offenses over the last ten games. The Nuggets are looking to strengthen their position in the top four while the Warriors are aiming to rise into the top eight of the Western Conference standings.

You only have to look back as far as April 12th for the last meeting between these two when Steph Curry put on a show at the Chase Center with 53 points. Nikola Jokic was also dominant that night, though wasn't the star of the game and will be looking to reverse that, having taken on more responsibility in Jamal Murray's absence.

The Golden State Warriors are 17-10 on home court this season while the Nuggets are 20-10 on the road. The visitors will have to do a better job of containing Curry this time around if they are to extend their four-game winning run.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets' playoff hopes appeared to take a devastating blow last week when Jamal Murray limped off the court against the Golden State Warriors. Murray was diagnosed with a torn ACL and will now miss the remainder of the Nuggets' season.

More damage to the Nuggets' backcourt came on Friday when Monte Morris limped out during their match against the Houston Rockets. The point guard had only just returned from injury and could be sidelined again.

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors

Juan Toscano-Anderson remains listed as doubtful for the game after receiving 35 stitches for a head injury he sustained at the weekend against the Boston Celtics. Damion Lee also missed out on Wednesday with a toe injury and is expected to be a game-time decision.

As for the Golden State Warriors frontcourt, Steve Kerr remains without two of his big men in James Wiseman and Eric Paschall. The latter could return to practice in the coming days.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted lineups

Denver Nuggets

In Jamal Murray's absence, Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris have stepped in to fill in for the injured star. But with Morris out, it is Campazzo who will be starting against the Warriors.

The Argentine was joined in the backcourt by Will Barton, who put up 28 points in the Denver Nuggets' wild double-overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies. After giving up 137 points in that game, the Nuggets' pair locked up the Trail Blazers guard duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for only 36 points in the following match.

Nikola Jokić has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last 40 games, the longest such streak in league history. #JokicMVP #DenverNuggets #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/X73uCsShec — LudoZaljubljen (@onlyDNuggets) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets are immensely strong in the frontcourt, with Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Over their last ten games together, the trio have put up a combined 57.9 points and 24.9 rebounds per night.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors defensive leader Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors will also name an unchanged side from the one that fell to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Steph Curry was limited to just 19 points, though has averaged an astonishing, league-leading 39 points a night in their last ten matchups.

"Steph is it. That sums it up, those 3 words."@RealSkipBayless on Curry dropping 53 to become Warriors all-time points leader pic.twitter.com/nkkcSpjDi1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 13, 2021

He was joined recently by Kent Bazemore in the Warriors backcourt as Kelly Oubre Jr. has been dropped to the bench since returning from injury.

As for the frontcourt, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins continue their partnership together. Wiggins has put up an impressive 17.3 points a night in the last ten games and leads all Golden State players for +/- in that time at 8.3.

Advertisement

Kevon Looney is expected to maintain his role at center with little other option for Steve Kerr at the moment.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.