Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets visit Chase Center to take on the league-best Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Nuggets have been struggling with injuries and are not looking like a playoff team this season. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have the NBA's best record at 27-6.

This game acts as the front-end of a two-game set, as the two teams will face each other again on Thursday in Denver.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have been sidelined for the entire season and the Denver Nuggets' playoff aspirations appear to be all but over. They are struggling to stay above .500 for the season. Even if they do make the playoffs, any impact beyond the first round is unlikely. Nikola Jokic is putting up MVP-caliber numbers and deserves to be in that conversation. Unfortunately his team's poor performance this season might mean he misses out on the award.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are championship favorites. They are rolling over teams with ease and are coming off a morale-boosting victory against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. They are the best defensive team in the league and the 4th-best offensive team. Draymond Green is a DPOY favorite while Stephen Curry is the MVP favorite.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray, PJ Dozier and Michael Porter Jr. continue to be sidelined with their respective long-term injuries. Markus Howard is out due to a sprain in his left knee while Bol Bol is listed as questionable due to the league's Health and Safety Protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bol Bol Out Health and Safety Protocols PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury - Surgery Monte Morris Probable Left Knee Soreness Markus Howard Out Left Knee Sprain Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Aaron Gordon Questionable Left Hamstring Soreness

Monte Morris is probable for this game due to soreness in his left knee while Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable due to a sore left hamstring.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors might get back the services of Andrew Wiggins as he was off the injury report. He cleared the protocols yesterday and was practicing with the team. However, Moses Moody, Damion Lee and Damion Lee are all still under the Health and Safety Protocols.

Most significantly, Draymond Green is now under the protocols as well so the team will be without their second-best player. As reported by ESPN's Nick Friedell, head coach Steve Kerr spoke after Monday's practice about the unfortunate turn of events, saying:

"He's one of the best players in the league...So he impacts everything we do at both ends of the floor, so it's a huge loss but we got a really deep team. We got a lot of guys who have taken advantage of opportunities this year and that's what I expect to happen over the next few games, however long Draymond is out."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Draymond Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Jordan Poole Out Health and Safety Protocols Damion Lee Out Health and Safety Protocols Moses Moody Out Health and Safety Protocols Andre Iguodala Probable Right Knee Soreness Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Surgery - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery

Additionally, Andre Iguodala is probable for the game due to knee soreness while Klay Thompson and James Wiseman continue to rehabilitate from their respective injuries.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will deploy a new lineup in this game as Monte Morris is out. Austin Rivers will likely play the point guard position and Will Barton will start in the backcourt with him. Jeff Green or Vlatko Cancar will likely start as the small forward. JaMychal Green will either be upgraded from the bench to start as the power forward or Jeff Green will take that role. Nikola Jokic remains the team's star center. Cancar, Bones Hyland and Facundo Campazzo will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will also feature a new lineup in this game. Juan Toscano-Anderson should replace Draymond Green as the power forward until the latter returns. Stephen Curry runs point as usual while Gary Payton II has been starting in the backcourt lately. That is until either Jordan Poole or Klay Thompson return.

With Andrew Wiggins now playing, he will retain his small forward role. Kevon Looney will start at the center position. While Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza will come off the bench. If coach Kerr opts for an offensive-heavy lineup then Bjelica could start at the four instead of Toscano-Anderson.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Austin Rivers | G - Will Barton | F - Vlatko Cancar | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Gary Payton II | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Juan Toscano-Anderson | C - Kevon Looney.

