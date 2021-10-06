Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors head back home to take on the Denver Nuggets for their second preseason game in the 2021-22 NBA on Wednesday.

The Dubs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-107. Jordan Poole had a monster game, erupting for 30 points while shooting 10-17 from the field. He registered an incredible 7-13 from the three-point range along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

Stephen Curry contributed 13 points in 20 minutes with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss against the LA Clippers.

The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic and his wife just had a baby daughter. So Jokic didn't participate in the game. Michael Porter Jr. dropped a game-high 23 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting along with seven rebounds. Jamal Murray did not lace up, as he is rehabilitating from his ACL injury.

The Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors are Western Conference rivals. So this preseason matchup should be interesting, as it will likely feature both Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic. Both the stars were MVP finalists last season, and were named the best player in the league in their respective positions during the NBA's Annual GM Survey.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have Will Barton and Jamal Murray listed on their injury report as doubtful and out, respectively.

Barton didn't play in the last preseason game against the LA Clippers due to sprain in his left ankle. Murray, meanwhile, is making great progress in his ACL rehabilitation. He had successful surgery months ago, and won't be part of the team for most of the regular season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out Left ACL Rehabilitation Michael Porter Jr. Probable Left Knee Soreness Will Barton Doubtful Left Ankle Sprain

Nikola Jokic was absent in the last game, but is expected to play tonight. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. played the last game, but is listed as probable for tonight due to soreness in his left knee. However, there is a high chance he might lace up as he has traveled with the team to California.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

James Wiseman and Klay Thompson continue to rehabilitate after their respective injuries. Wiseman tore the meniscus in his right knee and is making great progress in his recovery. He is expected to join the team soon.

Moreover, Klay Thompson's return is long overdue. He is ahead of schedule with his rehabilitation. He can now perform basketball-related drills, but isn't ready yet for contact training or 5-on-5 yet. Thompson spoke about his recovery timeline at the Golden State Warriors Media Day, and said he would start one-on-one and 5-on-5 drills in roughly four weeks.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Bob Myers said Klay Thompson can do a lot in camp, "just not contact, no 5-on-5." Said there will be a point -- "maybe January" -- where Klay will know he's ready. But it'll be a patient ramp up and a whole lot of scrimmaging, even high-intensity G-League practices before. Bob Myers said Klay Thompson can do a lot in camp, "just not contact, no 5-on-5." Said there will be a point -- "maybe January" -- where Klay will know he's ready. But it'll be a patient ramp up and a whole lot of scrimmaging, even high-intensity G-League practices before.

Finally, Gary Payton II is listed out due to inguinal hernia.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Rehabilitation James Wiseman Out Right Knee - Meniscus Tear Gary Payton II Out Right Groin - Inguinal Hernia

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will likely retain the lineup from their last preseason game, with Nikola Jokic replacing Jeff Green at center.

If Michael Porter Jr. doesn't play, Jeff Green is expected to play as the small forward in this game. Aaron Gordon, PJ Dozier and Monte Morris are expected to reprise their positions as power forward, shooting guard and point guard, respectively.

JaMychal Green and Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland might feature in the starting lineup as well. Green could play the small forward, while Hyland could take the point guard role instead of Morris.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the preseason game in Portland [Source: NBC Sports]

The Golden State Warriors should feature their standard starters in their preseason game against Denver. However, coach Steve Kerr might experiment with rotations, so bench players such as Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica could get major minutes.

Stephen Curry will certainly start as the point guard, with Jordan Poole as the shooting guard. Andrew Wiggins should reprise his small forward role, with Draymond Green joining him in the frontcourt as the power forward. And finally, the center will be Kevon Looney, as James Wiseman is still healing from his knee injury.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris; G - PJ Dozier; F - Jeff Green; F - Aaron Gordon; C - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

