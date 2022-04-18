Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center for Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors cruised to a 123-107 victory behind an explosive third quarter. They now lead the series 1-0 and will try to protect homecourt in Game 2 before heading to Colorado for Games 3 and 4.

ESPN color commentator Doris Burke said it best:

"The Golden State Warriors look dangerous."

They have a lot of options at the offensive end, and this is probably their best shooting roster in a long time. Jordan Poole had himself a historic playoff debut with 30 points on 9-13 (69%) shooting from the field along with five threes. Stephen Curry is currently playing with minutes restriction, and he dropped 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench in Game 1. Klay Thompson also erupted for 19 points and 5 threes.

However, what makes the Warriors so lethal is that they are the second-best ranked defense in the league as well. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala are stopping Denver possession after possession while making life tough for Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, looked like they had control of Game 1 till a few mins left in the second quarter. The game quickly got out of hand for Mike Malone and his men as they couldn't string together any defensive stops.

Moreover, the Joker had 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block, but his numbers weren't impactful at all. He had to work extra hard on each possession as Draymond Green bothered and frustrated him all night. Jokic looked extremely gassed down the stretch and his backup DeMarcus Cousins' ejection exacerbated matters.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets is still not cleared to play.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are the only two players on the injury report as they have been all season long.

Porter Jr. is officially out of the postseason, whereas Murray's return hasn't been ruled out. According to the team, he has to clear mental and psychological hurdles to get back because it was at the Chase Center, where he tore his ACL in. He is ruled out of this matchup but might debut sometime later in this series.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The organization announced that James Wiseman will miss the entirety of the playoffs, as he suffered a setback in his rehabilitation. He is the only player on their injury report.

Player Name Status Reason James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 18th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors (3) 1-0 -290 U 224 -7.0 Denver Nuggets (6) 0-1 +230 O 224 +7.0

The Golden State Warriors remain favorites to win this game after their dominant performance in Game 1. They have homecourt advantage for this game, and their superior defense gives them a major edge in this clash.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The totals have gone OVER in three of the Nuggets' last five games. The Nuggets were 25-16 on the road in the regular season.. Nikola Jokic grabbed 10 boards in Game 1.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors were 31-10 at home in the regular season. Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 13 threes. Draymond Green had three blocks in Game 1.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will deploy the same lineup for Game 2 as they did for Game 1. Monte Morris and Will Barton should run the backcourt, with Jeff Green starting as the small forward. Aaron Gordon should retain his power forward position, while Nikola Jokic should be the center as usual. Bones Hyland will come off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors might start Stephen Curry for this game after he came off the bench in Game 1, so Jordan Poole might come off the bench here. Curry and Klay Thompson should run the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green should be the forward pair. Kevon Looney could start as the center, with Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II could come off the bench.

Stephen Curry dropped three threes in Game 1. Nikola Jokic had six assists in Game 1. Draymond Green had nine assists in Game 1.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

