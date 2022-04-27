Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 27th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center for Game 5 of their first round playoff series.

The series has shifted back to the Bay Area after the Warriors failed to complete the sweep, and the Nuggets survived to force a Game 5. The Dubs will try to end this series and advance to the semi-finals to face one of Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference finals.

The Nuggets fought hard in Game 4 to avoid a clean sweep as rookie Bones Hyland kept their season alive. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Although it seems unlikely the Nuggets will become the first, they have certainly shown resilience and grit. Nikola Jokic and co. could have easily folded and planned for the summer, but they battled till the final buzzer and live to fight another day.

EnjoyBasketball @EnjoyBBall Nikola Jokic called out the Warriors' play before they ran it 🤯



“It’s a lob, it’s a lob” Nikola Jokic called out the Warriors’ play before they ran it 🤯 “It’s a lob, it’s a lob” https://t.co/oesjd71fcA

The Warriors will need to find another gear to defeat this Nuggets team who have suddenly found their rhythm. Coach Mike Malone and his men defended the Warriors' death lineup with aplomb and were extra physical with the guards. It marked the first game this season, including the playoffs, that Golden State lost despite the Splash Brothers scoring over 30+ points apiece.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry said he liked Jayson Tatum's quote regarding Kevin Durant: “You have to approach KD of what he’s capable of, not what he’s doing.”



He said the Warriors have to approach Game 5 with the same mentality so they can close it out tomorrow. Steph Curry said he liked Jayson Tatum's quote regarding Kevin Durant: “You have to approach KD of what he’s capable of, not what he’s doing.”He said the Warriors have to approach Game 5 with the same mentality so they can close it out tomorrow.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray remain sidelined with long-term injuries. There was initial optimism that Murray could return in this series, but the franchise decided against it.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman remains out with a knee injury and has been ruled out of the postseason.

Player Name Status Reason James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Moreover, Steph Curry is off his minutes restriction, and there is a chance he could return to the starting lineup. Coach Steve Kerr refused to comment on the matter, saying that the decision would come down to the wire.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Warriors president/GM Bob Myers said Steph has earned the right to make the call about his return to the starting lineup



audacy.com/957thegame/spo… "I think Steph will probably decide the answer to that question."Warriors president/GM Bob Myers said Steph has earned the right to make the call about his return to the starting lineup "I think Steph will probably decide the answer to that question."Warriors president/GM Bob Myers said Steph has earned the right to make the call about his return to the starting lineupaudacy.com/957thegame/spo…

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 27th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors (3) 3-1 -390 U 226.5 -8.5 Denver Nuggets (6) 1-3 +310 O 226.5 +8.5

The Warriors are heavily favored to win this game, as it is at their home in San Francisco. Moreover, they blew out the Nuggets in Games 1 and 2 at home, and their loss in Game 4 was by only five points despite their opponents playing their best. Many analysts such as Laker legend Shaquille O'Neal have predicted a blowout victory for the star-studded Warriors.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have shot 39% from the three-point line. Nikola Jokic has averaged 31.3 points per game in this series. Monte Morris has shot 45% from downtown in this series.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have shot 42.3% from the three-point range. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have both shot over 50% from downtown in this series. Steph Curry has averaged 27.5 points per game in this series.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets should deploy Monte Morris and Will Barton in the backcourt, while Jeff Green starts as the small forward. Aaron Gordon should retain his power forward role, while Nikola Jokic starts as the center. Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers, and Bryn Forbes will likely come off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson should start in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green could be the forward pair. Kevon Looney could be the center. However, if Steph Curry starts, either Poole or Looney will shift to the bench. If Looney gets benched, the Dubs could deploy their death lineup, or Poole could be the backup point guard.

The totals have gone under in three of the Warriors' last five games. The Nuggets are 2-3 in their last five games against the spread. Nikola Jokic is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game in this series.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

