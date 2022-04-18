Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at home on Monday night. On Saturday, the Warriors dismantled the Nuggets, winning 123-107 to jump out to a 1-0 series lead.

The Warriors welcomed back Stephen Curry after a multi-week absence, but Jordan Poole carried the offense. Poole scored 30 points on 9-13 shooting, including five three-pointers.

Curry came off the bench on Saturday. It'll be interesting to see if head coach Steve Kerr sticks with the same starting five or decides to reinstate the two-time MVP back into the starting lineup.

StatMuse @statmuse Jordan Poole was in the G-League last season.



Tonight he had 30 points in his playoff debut. Only Wilt had more in Warriors history. Jordan Poole was in the G-League last season.Tonight he had 30 points in his playoff debut. Only Wilt had more in Warriors history. https://t.co/K5yTXr9FLU

The Nuggets struggled defensively in game one, allowing the Warriors to hit sixteen threes while also allowing them to get to the line 29 times. Denver will need their secondary scorers to help MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic in order to have any chance Monday night.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Monday, April 18th, 10:00 PM EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Denver Nuggets +240 +7 (-110) Over 221.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors -300 -7 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

The Nuggets have not fared well in their last four games as underdogs in the playoffs, losing all four. The Warriors are currently 6-1 against the spread in their last seven overall and have beaten the spread in their last four home games.

In the Nuggets' last 14, the total has gone over in ten of these games. This year, Golden State was excellent against the spread as home favorites, going 24-16-2.

Now that the Warriors have all of their key players back, they should be considered strong favorites for every game of this series.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Best Picks

Pick #1: Jordan Poole Under 22.5 Points.

Jordan Poole put together a great performance in the series' first game, scoring 30 points.

On Saturday, Curry came off the bench because it was his first game back in a few weeks. He is likely to reclaim his starting spot for the series' second game. This means Poole will probably be moved to the bench and will see fewer looks on Monday.

Pick #2: Will Barton Over 25.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists.

Nikola Jokic has carried the Nuggets on his back all year long, but Will Barton has provided solid production as the third-leading scorer and third-leading assist man.

Barton went for 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists in Saturday's loss and should once again the Nuggets' best offensive weapon besides Jokic. Expect the veteran to rack up stats in all offensive categories as the Nuggets try to even the series.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction

The Warriors look like a scary team now that Curry is back with a fully healthy Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The team is also still enjoying solid stat lines from Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

The Nuggets will have a tough task Monday, but ultimately the Warriors' offense will be too much to handle. The Warriors should take care of business and take a 2-0 lead.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors -7 (-110) & Over 221.5 Points.

Edited by Adam Dickson