The Golden State Warriors are finally home after a long road trip to face their conference rivals Denver Nuggets on Friday. Expect a playoff atmosphere as there a few significant storylines heading into the game.

The Warriors have had a nightmare matchup against the Nuggets - winless in their last nine meetings and 0-2 this season - but Thursday’s matchup gives another shot to end that run.

The Dubs have been tested on the road, but Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler continue to find their way back into the dogfight that has become the Western Conference. Seven teams are currently trending toward a playoff berth.

Curry's team-high 37 points in the 123-116 triumph over the LA Lakers boosted Golden State's chances for a 3rd seed homecourt advantage in the first-round playoff series.

The Nuggets are on a two-game skid: a 140-139 loss to Minnesota and a 116-103 defeat to the Spurs without most starters.

In the competitive Western Conference, Denver (third place) is one game ahead of the Lakers and 2.5 games ahead of the Warriors. Despite a strong 25-14 home record, they are 22-16 on the road. With only five games left, every game matters for playoff seeding importance.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 4

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Nuggets have seven players listed on the injury report ahead of the game.

Nikola Jokic (ankle), Christian Braun (foot) and Aaron Gordon (calf) are listed as probable but could get minutes on Friday. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray (hamstring), Peyton Watson (knee), and Julian Strawther (knee) are questionable, with their status expected to be known closer to tip-off. After his right Achilles tendon surgery last July, DaRon Holmes II remains unavailable for the rest of the season.

Barring any sudden changes from Michael Malone, the Nuggets will likely return to a lineup that includes Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr.

Point Guard Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Shooting Guard Christian Braun* Jalen Pickett Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones Power Forward Peyton Watson* Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Center Nikola Jokic* Vlatko Cancar DeAndre Jordan

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

In other words, this is a massive game for the Warriors, who can be expected to come out hot in the first period. Steve Kerr also confirmed that all veterans will be used in the game.

Gary Payton II is the only absentee as he recovers from a thumb injury.

Based on how the Warriors played in the last few games, expect to see the same lineup that triumphed over the Lakers: Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Moses Moody

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post

Action from Chase Center will be broadcast on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and ALT at 7 p.m. ET.

