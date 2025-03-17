Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Familiar foes come head-to-head once again as the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets lock horns under the bright lights of Chase Center on Monday. The Warriors will be looking to tear up their newfound hoodoo against the Nuggets.

Two wins in the last ten meetings is just about as bad as it gets, with Nikola Jokic and Co. proving a graveyard for the Dubs in recent years.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.17

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Nuggets had Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle), Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain), and Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) listed as questionable for the game.

Christian Braun is listed as probable with a foot injury. Julian Strawther (knee) and DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) remain the long-term absentees.

The starting five for the Nuggets on Monday would be Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun.

Point Guard Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones Power Forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Center Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Brandin Podziemski remains unavailable as he continues recovering from a back injury. He will miss his fifth straight game on Monday. He is reportedly set to return to the lineup in the Warriors' next game against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry and Quinten Post face a late fitness test after being listed as questionable due to back strain and ankle soreness, but they are most likely to suit up.

Steve Kerr is likely to use his usual starting lineup of Draymond Green, Quinten Post, Jimmy Butler III, Stephen Curry, and Moses Moody.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Quinten Post Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney



Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak, firing on all cylinders as Jimmy Butler continues his excellent start in the Bay Area.

They are 14-1 when Butler and Steph Curry share the court and have steadily made their way down the top half of the standings to their current sixth position. They are two games behind the fifth-seed LA Lakers and four behind the second, third and fourth seeds. Their most recent triumph came against the New York Knicks, where they recorded a 97-94 win on Sunday, days after they beat the Sacramento Kings 130-104 at home. Once again, the Dubs have been tipped as firm favorites for this game, primarily due to Denver's consistency issues.

Michael Malone’s team suffered a shocking 126-123 defeat at the hands of the lowly Washington Wizards on Saturday. They have struggled to find consistent form as of late, losing 5-5 in the last ten games, but the team’s individual talent is undeniable.

Nikola Jokic, having another incredible season, did everything he could on both ends of the floor on Saturday, scoring 40 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, but the Nuggets ultimately fell short. Fortunately, they are still sitting in the third spot in the competitive West, but if their form continues to decline as it has been, they could find themselves battling to remain in the playoff race.

