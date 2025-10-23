Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 23 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors cross swords in what promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the Chase Centre on Thursday. The Nuggets begin their season with a tough road game, while the Warriors won their season opener against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

The Nuggets are a contender in the stacked Western Conference. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic alone makes Denver a nightmare matchup for every team in the league. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon add more firepower to the team and bring a proven winner's mentality to the table.

Denver made three key additions in the offseason, none bigger than the acquisition of highly coveted 3-and-D specialist Cam Johnson. Bruce Brown, who was instrumental in the Nuggets' championship win in 2023, also returned to Denver. Jonas Valanciunas inked a deal with Denver and will be Jokic's backup.

Meanwhile, the Warriors couldn't have hoped for a better start to their season. Steph Curry showed no signs of decline, Jimmy Butler balled out with a game-winning display and Jonathan Kuminga left the offseason chaos in the shadows to start a fresh season with a solid outing.

Golden State’s offense was firing on all cylinders, shooting 48.7% from the field and an impressive 42.5% from beyond the arc. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the Warriors’ win over the Lakers was their volume and efficiency at the line, converting 26 of 29 free throws.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets report

The Nuggets have their roster available to play in the opening night game against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors won't have all their players available to play. Moses Moody, who missed the season opener, will remain sidelined once again owing to a calf injury. De’Anthony Melton and Alex Toohey, both dealing with knee injuries, are ruled out.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets' starting lineup will be different from last season as Michael Porter Jr. is no longer with the franchise. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun and Cam Johnson will likely form the team's new starting lineup.

PG Jamal Murray Bruce Brown Jalen Pickett SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Cam Johnson Peyton Watson PF Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Kessler Edwards C Nikola Jokic Jonas Valanciunas DaRon Holmes II

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors' starting lineup is set with Steph Curry leading the charge. Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski will be the other starters.

PG Steph Curry Pat Spencer

SG Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield SF Will Richard Gui Santos Gary Payton II PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga C Al Horford Quentin Post Trayce Jackson-Davis

