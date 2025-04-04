Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Denver is third in the West with a 47-30 record, while Golden State is fifth with a 45-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 195 times in the regular season, with the Nuggets holding a 109-85 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with Denver looking for the sweep. It has also won the past nine regular-season matchups between the two teams.

They last played on March 17 when the Nuggets won 114-105 behind Aaron Gordon’s 38 points. Golden State was led by Jimmy Butler’s 23 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 4, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on NBCSBA and Altitude. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-122) vs. Warriors (+104)

Spread: Nuggets (-1.5) vs. Warriors (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o233.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u233.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Nuggets have lost two straight and have won just four games of the past 10. This has cut their lead over the Warriors to just 1.5 games. The third through eighth spots in the West are separated by just 2.5 games. So, there could be a lot of movement in the final two weeks of regular-season play.

Denver is coming off of a 113-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Russell Westbrook led the team in Nikola Jokic’s absence with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Jokic is listed as probable for Friday’s game with an ankle issue.

The Warriors will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the LA Lakers 123-116 on Thursday. Steph Curry led the charge with 37 points, while Brandin Podziemski had 28 points. Jonathan Kuminga chipped in with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Golden State is on a four-game winning streak. While the team is within striking distance of the third spot, it is also just 0.5 games out of the play-in spots. Thus, it is crucial that it continues its level of play to end the regular season.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 27.5. The last time he played, he had a 61-point triple-double. Bet on the three-time MVP to score 27.5 points at least.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 27.5 as well. The four-time champion has put up 89 points in the past two games. Expect him to keep firing and bet on the over.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Nuggets to get a win on the road. However, with Jamal Murray (hamstring) being questionable, Golden State should be able to get a win at home in a game where the team total goes past 233.5 points.

