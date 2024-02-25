Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

The Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the 11 NBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with Denver leading the season series 3-0. The Nuggets won the most recent matchup 130-127 on Jan. 4.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 25.

The Nuggets lead the all-time series 106-85 against the Warriors. Denver won the most recent matchup behind Nikola Jokic’s 34 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and one block. Steph Curry led Golden State with 30 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal and a block.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, at Chase Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-112) vs. Warriors (-105)

Spread: Nuggets (-1) vs. Warriors (+1)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o232) vs. Warriors -110 (u232)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Nuggets (38-19) are fourth in the West and have won two straight. Their most recent win came against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Jokic had a triple-double of 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Warriors are 10th in the West with a 29-26 record. They have, however, won eight of the past 10 games, with the most recent victory coming against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Curry led the team with 15 points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

Jamal Murray is questionable for the game with a shin injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable as well with a right finger sprain. Jay Huff is probable with right knee inflammation. Hunter Tyson (finger) and Vlatko Cancar (left knee injury) are out. Denver coach Mike Malone should start Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Jokic.

The Warriors have listed only Chris Paul in their injury report. As per Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Paul should return sometime during the upcoming four-game road trip. Kerr should start Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. The last time the two teams met, Draymond Green was out on a suspension. With Green back in the rotation, he could limit Jokic under 27.5 points.

Steph Curry had an off night against the Charlotte Hornets. He has an over/under of 26.5 points on Sunday. The law of averages should catch up and Curry should end the game with over 26.5 points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

The last time the Nuggets topped the Warriors, it took a 40-foot 3-pointer from Jokic to end the game in regulation time. Denver is favored to win on Sunday but barely so. If Murray and Caldwell-Pope do not play, bet on the Warriors to win at home. Whatever be the outcome, this should be a high-scoring game and the team total should go over 232 points.