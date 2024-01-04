Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips | Jan. 4, 2024

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the two NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Christmas Day, a game that Denver won 120-114.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 4.

The Nuggets hold a 105-85 all-time advantage against the Warriors. As previously mentioned, Denver won the most recent matchup. Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win. Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 22 points for the Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-148) vs Warriors (+124)

Spread: Nuggets (-3) vs Warriors (+3)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o234.5) vs Warriors -110 (u234.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Nuggets are third in the West with a 24-11 record. They have won eight of the past 10 games and are 10-8 away from home. Their most recent game was a 111-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets on New Year’s day. The game saw the return of Aaron Gordon after missing a couple of games because of injuries caused by a dog bite.

The Warriors (16-17, 11th in the West) are in the midst of a tough season. At times, it seems like Golden State is over the hump and about to get on a successful stretch; however, that has failed to materialize.

Draymond Green remains indefinitely suspended, and Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have struggled to replicate their All-Star forms. The Warriors did get a 121-115 win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups

According to ESPN, Reggie Jackson is probable for Thursday’s game with a calf injury. Vlatko Cancar remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Coach Mike Malone should start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Gordon and Jokic.

The Warriors will be without Green and Gary Payton II. As per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Payton is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring strain that he sustained against the Magic. Coach Steve Kerr should start Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points for the game. In two games against the Nuggets so far this season, he has scored just 23 and 18 points. Curry should have a much better outing this time around and score over 28.5 points.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 26.5 points. He had 26 points on Christmas Day. However, 18 of those came from the charity stripe as he went 4-of-12 from the field. Expect Golden State to not foul so much at home and restrict Jokic under 26.5 points.

Klay Thompson averages 3.2 3-pointers made for the season. His over/under in that category is set at 2.5 for Thursday. Thompson had a solid outing against the Magic: 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-8 from the 3-point line. He should make as many 3s or more against the Nuggets as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets because of their season record and the 2-0 lead against the Warriors in 2023-24. However, it’s never safe to bet against Curry and the Warriors. Golden State should get the win at home. It should be a high-scoring game with the team total eclipsing the 234.5-point mark.