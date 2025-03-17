Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Denver is third in the West with a 43-25 record, while Golden State is sixth with a 39-28.

The two teams have played each other 193 times in the regular season, with the Nuggets holding a 108-85 lead. Denver has won the last eight matchups between the two teams. This will be their second of three games this season.

They previously played on Dec. 3, when the Nuggets won 119-115 behind Nikola Jokic’s 38 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 24 points and 11 assists.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on NBCSBA and Altitude. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+165) vs. Warriors (-200)

Spread: Nuggets (+5) vs. Warriors (-5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o236.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u236.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Nuggets are coming off an upset loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Denver lost 126-123 despite Nikola Jokic having a great game with 40 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Jamal Murray had 24 points, while Russell Westbrook (22 points and 11 assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (20 points and 11 rebounds) had double-doubles.

The defeat allowed the Houston Rockets to leapfrog the Nuggets in the standings for the second spot.

The Warriors are on a seven-game win streak and have won nine of their last 10 outings. They are 14-1 with Jimmy Butler. They defeated the New York Knicks 97-94 on Saturday. Steph Curry led the charge with 28 points, while Moses Moody had 18 points.

Golden State will be desperate to end its eight-game losing streak to the Nuggets.

While this should be a closely fought game, injuries could play spoilsport. The Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle), Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) and Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) as questionable. The Warriors listed Steph Curry as questionable as well with a lower back strain.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 29.5. If he plays, he could fail to cross the mark against Draymond Green’s stellar defense. Bet on the under.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 26.5. If he suits up tonight, he is projected to cross that mark, and we feel the same. Bet on the over.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to get a win at home. This matchup will eventually come down to the injuries. If all players are cleared to play, this should be a closely contested game. We expect Golden State to cover the spread for a win in a low-scoring game where the team total stays under 236.5 points.

