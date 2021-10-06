Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Coming off different results in their 2021-22 NBA preseason openers, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are set to face each other at the Chase Center in their second preseason game. The Warriors handily beat the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game, winning 121-107, while the Nuggets let a win slip away in the final moments of their game, losing 103-102.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 6th, 10:00 PM ET (7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets in action vs the LA Clippers at the Staples Center.

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a rather disappointing loss to the LA Clippers in their preseason opener. Although both teams were missing their superstars, the Nuggets were still served by the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Michael Porter Jr. really stepped up for the Denver Nuggets. Since signing his rookie max extension, Porter Jr. has displayed his offensive potential as he continues to improve as a scorer and shooter from beyond the arc. He recorded 23 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes played against the Clippers.

Priority Sports @PrioritySports Michael Porter Jr. dropped 23 points in 22 minutes in last night’s preseason game! 🔥📊 23 PTS // 7 RBS // 9-15 FG // 3-5 3PT Michael Porter Jr. dropped 23 points in 22 minutes in last night’s preseason game! 🔥📊 23 PTS // 7 RBS // 9-15 FG // 3-5 3PT https://t.co/jiwXKeEaDN

A surprising move by the Denver Nuggets saw Jeff Green start in center position for the team. The Nuggets also provided key minutes for Bol Bol and Zeke Nnaji in their big man rotation.

Denver Nuggets rookie Nah'Shon Hyland also put in a splendid performance. In the 24 minutes he played, Hyland recorded 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Going into the next game, Denver also look forward to the return of their superstar Nikola Jokic. Jokic missed the first game to attend the birth of his child and is expected to join the team for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. goes up for the dunk for the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. is going to be a key player for the Denver Nuggets heading into the regular-season. Having emerged as a third scoring option, Porter Jr. will have to step up to fill the absence of Jamal Murray as well.

The 23-year-old showed a lot of improvement during his dominant performance in the losing effort against the Clippers. It is important to see if that same offensive firepower works while he plays alongside Nikola Jokic.

While they may not play more than 25 minutes in the matchup, how well the team does against the Golden State Warriors will be dependent upon the effectiveness of Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineup

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - PJ Dozier | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors' team introduction against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020-21 season.

Coming off of their dominant performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors seem primed to return to playoff contention. While Klay Thompson's return is still some distance away, the Warriors have found new talent to fill in for him.

A huge performance by Jordan Poole helped the Warriors pull away from the Blazers. Poole recorded 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes of playing time against a Blazers roster at full strength.

NBA @NBA Jordan Poole from DEEP to close the 1st quarter on @NBATV Jordan Poole from DEEP to close the 1st quarter on @NBATV 🔭 https://t.co/Q4FFMl1NYw

The Golden State Warriors also got in great minutes from their new acquisition, Otto Porter Jr., who scored 19 points in 18 minutes played. Another great sign for the Warriors was being able to see Andrew Wiggins suit up. With recent news confirming his vaccination status, Wiggins' availability for the team could make a big difference to their bid for success.

Key Players - Jordan Poole

Having put up a dominant performance in the preseason opener, Jordan Poole now has to show consistency in his play for the Golden State Warriors. With an improving three-point shot, Poole put his skills on display as he went 7-13 from beyond the arc.

G-League TV @GLeagueTV 30 POINTS IN THREE QUARTERS FOR JORDAN POOLE 🔥🎯The Warriors’ rising star shot 10-17 FG and 7-13 3PT in 22 minutes of action. He’s about to go crazy this year! 30 POINTS IN THREE QUARTERS FOR JORDAN POOLE 🔥🎯The Warriors’ rising star shot 10-17 FG and 7-13 3PT in 22 minutes of action. He’s about to go crazy this year! https://t.co/ASGlxyzhk4

Poole is currently filling big shoes for the Golden State Warriors. Although not as good of a defender as Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole can still attempt to handle the offensive load that the 31-year-old carried prior to his injury.

Poole will look to put in another solid effort against the Nuggets to continue his improvement and prove himself to be the go-to option on the offensive end. The 22-year-old has Kerr's trust and we can expect him to be an impact player going into this matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Nuggets vs Warriors Match Prediction

Although the Golden State Warriors are coming off a victory and seem to have the momentum heading into this game, the size of the Denver Nuggets could pose a bigger problem to deal with. The game will be a tough matchup between the teams, with Denver more likely to win the rebounding battle.

With Jokic's potential return to the lineup, Denver could also run their offense differently. Jokic offers a certain dynamicity to their offense, which could help the Denver Nuggets exploit the full potential of their finishers and collect a win.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Warriors Game?

The NBA preseason game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be streamed on the NBA App using the NBA League Pass.

