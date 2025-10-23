Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Preview and Prediction - Oct. 23 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will lock horns at the Chase Center in Thursday's marquee game. The Nuggets tip off their season with a revamped roster, following the additions of Cameron Johnson, Bruce Brown Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.

Barring an early loss in their preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves with their usual rotation, the Nuggets were successful on other occasions, winning three times with Nikola Jokic and the starters in action.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have tipped off their season already, winning 119-109 against the LA Lakers in Tuesday's opening night game. They will hope to carry that momentum against another one of the Western Conference favorites in their home opener.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Nuggets +110, Warriors -130

Spread: Nuggets +2.5 (-111), Warriors -2.5 (-109)

Total over/under (o/u): Nuggets o232.5 (-114), Warriors u232.5 (-112)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Nuggets begin the new season with a similar depth as their 2023 championship run. They have lacked that over the past two seasons following the departures of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green and Bruce Brown Jr., who has returned after representing three other teams.

For Thursday's season opener, it will be a good test for the Nuggets to start things off against a worthy opponent, who they could meet deep into the playoffs. While the odds don't favor them, Nikola Jokic and Co. hold an edge with 12 wins in their last 14 matchups against Golden State since 2021.

The Nuggets will also have a healthy roster, allowing them to lean on their depth as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the Warriors would be brimming with confidence after dominating the Lakers across the board. Jimmy Butler turned back the clock to his peak Miami Heat days with a 31-point night and Steph Curry put up a composed 23-point outing. Draymond Green was as elite as ever defensively and with his playmaking, tallying nine assists.

There were a lot of positives for the Warriors, but most of those came in the second half. It helped that the Lakers weren't as cohesive and prepared following a lack of effort from their stars in the preseason. While Golden State will feel the momentum, the quality of opposition in Denver is better than that of LA.

Steve Kerr's men must be wary of that on Thursday and avoid making some of the mistakes they committed on both ends in the first half of their win over the Lakers.

The Warriors carry the same injury report as Tuesday, with Moses Moody (calf), De'Anthony Melton (knee) and Alex Toohey (knee) sidelined.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Nuggets Starting 5

PG - Jamal Murray, SG - Christian Braun, SF - Cam Johnson, PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Jokic

Warriors Starting 5

PG - Stephen Curry, SG - Brandin Podziemski, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Draymond Green, C - Al Horford

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Nikola Jokic is favored to score over 28.5 points.

Steph Curry's projected to make under 4.5 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler is favored to score over 18.5 points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction

The Warriors are marginal favorites to win on Thursday and improve to 2-0 with a -130 money line and -2.5-point spread. Playing one game and winning it gives them the upper hand over the Nuggets' starters, who last played on Oct. 14 in the preseason.

It can also backfire for the Warriors as the Nuggets will have fresh legs, so they must maintain their intensity.

