Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Denver is third in the West with a 37-20 record, while Indiana is fourth in the East at 32-23.

The two teams have played each other 191 times in the regular season, with the Nuggets holding a 101-90 lead, and this will be their first game this season. They last played on Jan. 23, 2024, when the Nuggets won 114-109 behind Nikola Jokic’s 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Indy was led by Myles Turner’s 22 points.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 24, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and ALT/KTVD. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-190) vs. Pacers (+160)

Spread: Nuggets (-4.5) vs. Pacers (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o246.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u246.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Nuggets are coming off a 123-100 blowout loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. Denver had won nine straight games before that but Nikola Jokic wasn’t impressed with those wins. He said after the loss, via The Denver Post’s Bennett Durando:

"We had the nine-game winning streak against teams that were injured and teams that were not really good or high in the standings. So maybe we tricked ourselves into (thinking) that we are playing good."

Jokic had a triple-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon led the team in scoring with 24 points.

The Pacers are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their past 10 games. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after a 129-111 win against the LA Clippers on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton had 29 points and 12 assists.

Indy has been one of the better teams this season, so it could be a good test for Jokic and the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 27.5. After an offensively off night against the Lakers, bet on Jokic to come out strong and score over 27.5 points.

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 20.5, a mark the oddsmakers favor him to cross. We expect the same.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Nuggets to get a win on the road. We predict the same, as Jokic and the Nuggets should come out extra motivated after the lopsided loss on Saturday. Denver should cover the spread for a win in a matchup where the team total goes past 246.5 points.

