Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 23, 2024

The Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Jan. 14, a game that Denver won 117-109.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 23.

The Nuggets lead the all-time series between the two teams at 53-46. They won the most recent matchup behind Nikola Jokic’s 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block. Bruce Brown had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Indiana.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and Altitude. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-160) vs. Pacers (+135)

Spread: Nuggets (-3.5) vs. Pacers (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o243.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u243.5)

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers preview

The Nuggets are third in the West with a 30-14 record. They have won two in a row. The most recent win came against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Jokic had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the 113-104 win. All Denver starters scored in double-digits.

The Pacers have done just enough in six games that Tyrese Haliburton missed due to a hamstring injury sustained on Jan. 8. In the games that he missed, Indiana went 3-3.

The Pacers are on a two-game losing streak, with the most recent defeat coming against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Newly acquired Pascal Siakam had 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds in the 117-110 loss.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers starting lineups

As per ESPN, Julian Strawther will miss Tuesday’s game with a knee injury. Michael Porter Jr. (illness) and Aaron Gordon (right shoulder sprain) are listed as probable and should play in all likelihood. Vlatko Cancar remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Denver coach Mike Malone should start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon and Jokic.

While Haliburton did return against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, he missed the next game against Phoenix. He is listed as questionable once again but should get the start after resting for a game. Isaiah Jackson (concussion) and Andrew Nembhard (back) are questionable as well.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle should start Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Siakam and Myles Turner.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 28.5 points for the game. He averaged 38.0 points in the past two games and should continue the form Tuesday. Expect the Serbian big man to end the night with over 28.5 points.

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 19.5 points. In his return Friday, Haliburton wasn’t on a minutes restriction and played 34 minutes and 52 seconds. If he ends up playing against Denver, he should end the night with over 19.5 points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers predictions

The Nuggets are slightly favored on the road. Being the reigning champions, it is expected for oddsmakers to favor them in most matchups. The uncertainty around Haliburton’s status only adds to Denver’s chances of winning. Jokic and Co. should do enough to cover the spread and win. This should be a high scoring game with the team total going over 243.5 points.

