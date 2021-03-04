Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - March 4, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Denver Nuggets take on the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in a crunch 2020-21 NBA matchup on Thursday. The match will feature All-stars Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis squaring off for the first time this season.

The Denver Nuggets blew the Milwaukee Bucks 128-97 in their last game for their third successive victory. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-111 to end their four-game losing run.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, 5th March; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have come alive ahead of the All-star break; they are now 20-15 in the stacked Western Conference. Following their blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets are high on confidence and will fancy their chances of a fourth win on the bounce.

Despite being plagued by injuries, the shorthanded Denver Nuggets have been phenomenal in this period. The likes of star-duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been at the top of their games, with Jokic registering consecutive triple-doubles and Murray scoring 24 or more points in nine appearances on the trot.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray (#27) of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were in indifferent form, but Jamal Murray's imperious performances have seen them tighten their grip on seventh spot in the Western Conference. Murray has superbly complemented the efforts of Jokic, helping the Denver Nuggets move into playoff contention.

Jamal Murray is averaging 29.7 points in his last ten games, shooting 56.9% from the field and 51.9% from beyond the arc. Defensively as well, he has been effective, averaging 0.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Will Barton, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The 16-18 Indiana Pacers are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers got back to winning ways following a four-match skid and will look to continue that momentum against the Denver Nuggets.

The Indiana Pacers rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Cavaliers in their last outing, with TJ McConnel setting a league record for most steals (9) in the first half.

He started from the bench, as usual, but recorded 16 points, 13 assists and ten steals to lead the Indiana Pacers to a much-needed win. Meanwhile, guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points, while All-star Domantas Sabonis ended the night with 18 points.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (#11) of the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis has been in phenomenal form for the Indiana Pacers this season.

He is averaging 21.5 points, 10.3 boards and 6.5 assists to go with 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in his last ten outings. However, his main challenge on the night would be to contain Nikola Jokic. The in-form Denver Nuggets big-man is capable of winning games on his own.

Sabonis will have to be at his best at both ends of the court to contain Jokic, who is efficient in both offense and defense. If the Pacers big man can neutralize the 'Joker' to a great extent, the Indiana Pacers will fancy their chances of a win.

Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Justin Holiday, F - Doug McDermott, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Nuggets vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets look like the better side, considering their better recent form.

However, the Indiana Pacers will fancy their chances of a win, as the Nuggets are severely shorthanded at the moment. But Sabonis and crew will have to effectively contain Jokic and Murray to give themselves a chance of victory.

Nonetheless, the enticing game could go right down to the wire.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Pacers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Indiana and Altitude. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.