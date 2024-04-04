Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Injury Report for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Denver Nuggets visit the LA Clippers on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams, with the Nuggets leading 2-1, and is included in the NBA's five-game lineup.

The reigning champions are hitting their stride as the season approaches its climax. Securing back-to-back victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers (130-101) and the San Antonio Spurs (110-105), they've propelled themselves to the top of the Western Conference standings, edging out for the coveted first-place spot.

Under Tyronn Lue's leadership, the Clippers embarked on an impressive 26-5 run stretching from December to early February, establishing a significant advantage in the Western Conference race. Nevertheless, as the season draws to a close, their performance has been notably lackluster, splitting their last six games.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report for April 4

The Nuggets have listed five players on their injury report: Nikola Jokic (hip, wrist) and Aaron Gordon (foot) are probable, Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable, while Zeke Nnaji (adductor) is doubtful and Vlatko Cancar (knee) is out.

What happened to Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon?

Despite nursing hip and wrist injuries, Nikola Jokic showcased his resilience on Tuesday by delivering a stellar performance, matching his season-high with 42 points against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

His injuries seemingly had little effect on his gameplay. An official confirmation regarding his status for Thursday's game is anticipated to be announced closer to tipoff, offering fans clarity on his availability.

Aaron Gordon has also demonstrated his toughness by playing through a foot injury in the last four games without any apparent setbacks.

It appears he will persist with this approach for Thursday night's game as well, with a probable tag. Similar to Jokic, fans can expect official confirmation on Gordon's status closer to tipoff.

LA Clippers injury report for April 4

The Clippers have listed two players on their injury report: Josh Primo (ankle) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are out.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard has been officially ruled out for Thursday's game, marking his absence for the second consecutive matchup due to a sore right knee.

Coach Lue disclosed that Leonard is contending with this new injury following Sunday's game. Initially hopeful for Leonard's availability on Thursday, it's now evident that he won't be able to take the court for the upcoming match.

Powell made his way into the starting lineup during Tuesday's game, showcasing his offense with a 17-point performance in 28 minutes on the court. Meanwhile, Brandon Boston Jr. contributed off the bench with 21 minutes of play.