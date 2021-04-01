Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will host the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on Thursday night in what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter between two sides separated by only 2.5 games in the West.

After winning six games on the spin, the LA Clippers lost to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Even more worrying was the fact that four of Tyronn Lue's regular starters were missing from the lineup through injuries.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets saw off the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night as their three best scorers (Porter Jr., Jokic and Murray) combined for 78 points.

The Nuggets will now be looking to close the gap on the Clippers in the Western Conference standings.

Fans can catch the marquee matchup nationally in America on NBA TNT.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has been dominating proceedings for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' injury report is currently very short. Coach Michael Malone told the media that back-up guard Monte Morris is questionable for the fixture against the LA Clippers, while Greg Whittington is also a doubt.

LA Clippers

Advertisement

The LA Clippers' injury list is considerably more worrying. At the time of writing, the four starters who missed out on Tuesday's match are still on the injury report. Paul George and Marcus Morris are listed as questionable, while Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are not expected to compete.

Beverley hasn't been on the floor since the first game after the All-Star break, while Ibaka has been sidelined for 11 straight matchups. The LA Clippers have had to rely on their squad depth all season, but new additions Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins should help going forward.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

With little to report on the injury front, the Denver Nuggets are expected to start with the same lineup that was deployed in the last two fixtures.

Aaron Gordon will likely start on the frontcourt alongside Michael Porter Jr. after registering 13 points and 2 rebounds on his debut.

Jamal Murray has been dominating proceedings in the Denver Nuggets backcourt lately, averaging 21.3 points and 6 assists on a 50% shooting accuracy in his last ten matchups. He has been partnered with Will Barton since Monte Morris' injury.

Advertisement

Jamal Murray (30 PTS) & Michael Porter Jr. (27 PTS) knock down FIVE threes a piece in the Nuggets W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SrgJwTIn6X — sportsthread (@sportsthread) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic leads his teammates across points, assists, rebounds, steals and field goal percentage and has been the Denver Nuggets' driving force when others are unable to produce on offense.

LA Clippers

Paul George has missed the LA Clippers last two games

With the current information, it is expected that Ty Lue will maintain the same starting line-up that took on the Orlando Magic.

Since Marcus Morris was a late scratch from the starting squad against the Magic, he could return for this matchup, though he is still listed as questionable.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 25 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Los Angeles Clippers beat Milwaukee Bucks for a sixth straight NBA win 👇🏾 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

This means Kawhi Leonard will have to lead the LA Clippers once again alongside Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac on the frontcourt.

In the backcourt, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard combined for 32 points and 9 assists against the Orlando Magic. However, they will have a much sterner test when they face Jamal Murray.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Jamal Murray | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard | Small Forward - Nicolas Batum | Power Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Center - Ivica Zubac