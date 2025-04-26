Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 26) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are set to clash in a pivotal Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at the Intuit Dome on Saturday. With the Clippers holding a 2-1 lead, this matchup could prove decisive in shaping the direction of the series. A win for either team could swing momentum firmly in their favor.

Ad

Having already surrendered home court advantage by dropping a game in Denver, the Nuggets now have an opportunity to reclaim it with a victory in Game 4. The series opened with Denver edging out an overtime thriller in Game 1, but the Clippers responded emphatically, taking the next two games.

Game 3 was a rough outing for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets as they were thoroughly outplayed in a blowout loss. Turnovers have plagued Denver throughout the series, with 16 giveaways in Game 3 compared to just 10 by the Clippers. Additionally, the Nuggets' bench was virtually nonexistent, contributing only nine points, an area that must improve if they hope to even the series.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver will also need to increase their offensive output, having attempted just 77 shots in Game 3. Sharper 3-point shooting and stronger rebounding efforts will be critical to avoid falling into a daunting 3-1 deficit before heading back home.

On the other side, the Clippers received a significant boost with Norman Powell rediscovering his scoring touch in Game 3. With Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac consistently performing at a high level, Powell's resurgence makes the Clippers strong favorites to take Game 4 and tighten their grip on the series.

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Injury Reports for April 26

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have three players on the injury report ahead of Game 4. Russell Westbrook (left foot inflammation) and Michael Porter Jr. (left shoulder sprain) are both listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) has been ruled out.

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers are heading into Game 4 at full strength, with their entire roster available for selection.

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 26

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets are expected to stick with their regular starting lineup of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun to open Game 4.

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Hunter Tyson Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

Ad

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers too will stick with their regular starting lineup of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn and Ivica Zubac.

Starters 2nd 3rd James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey Norman Powell Derrick Jones Jr. Jordan Miller Kawhi Leonard Nic Batum Kobe Brown Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More