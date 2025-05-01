Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 1) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This is Game 6 of the series, with Denver holding a 3-2 lead.
The Clippers looked like the far better team in the first four games and a serious argument can be made that if a few plays went their way, they could have swept the series. However, everything seemed to change in Game 5 on Tuesday as the Nuggets dominated the matchup from finish to end to win 131-115.
While Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, it was Jamal Murray who led the charge with 43 points. He shot 17 of 26, including 8 of 14 from the 3-point line to give Denver the lead in the series.
Did the Clippers’ fortune take a dive after a buzzer-beating dunk by Aaron Gordon gave the Nuggets a 101-99 win on Saturday at Intuit Dome? It surely looked like in Game 5. But as LA returns home for Game 6, it needs to mount a strong challenge to keep the season alive.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
James Harden, who has just 11 points on Tuesday, needs to have a better offensive outing on Thursday. Ivica Zubac led the Clippers in Game 5 with 27 points, while Kawhi Leonard had a near triple-double of 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports
Nuggets injury report for May 1
The Nuggets don’t have any significant injury issues. DaRon Holmes II continues to be out with an Achilles injury.
Clippers injury report for May 1
The Clippers have just one injury concern as well. Seth Lundy is out with an ankle injury.
Here’s a look at the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers’ starting lineups and depth charts for May 1.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups and depth chart
Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart
Clippers starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers?
The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA Playoffs Game 6 will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Intuit Dome. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and Altitude 2. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.