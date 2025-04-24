Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers matchup is one of three 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This is a crucial game as the series is tied 1-1 so far.

The two teams have faced each other 14 times in the postseason, with LA holding a 8-6 lead. They have also faced off in 197 regular-season games with the Nuggets holding a 110-87 lead.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 24, at Intuit Dome. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and Altitude. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+180) vs. Clippers (-220)

Spread: Nuggets (+5.5) vs. Clippers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o213) vs. Clippers -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers preview

This has been one of the most competitive series in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs so far. While Denver was able to take care of business in the opening game with a 112-110 OT win, the Clippers bounced back on Monday to get a 105-102 win in Game 2 and thus steal home court advantage from the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic had yet another triple-double for Denver with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kawhi Leonard led LA with 39 points.

With the series now shifting to Intuit Dome, the onus is on Jokic and Co. to take back home court advantage with at least one win in the next two games. Their health is compromised as well, as Michael Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Leonard has been the difference so far in this series, and Denver needs to find a way to contain him if the 2023 champions are to advance to the next round. It’s easier said than done as almost no one has had an answer for a healthy Leonard in more than 10 years now.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers betting props

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 27.5. He averages exactly that in the first two games and should be able to score more on Thursday. Bet on the over.

Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 25.5. He was nearly unstoppable on Monday, shooting 15 of 19 for 39 points. Expect more fireworks from him in Game 3. Bet on the over.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers to get a convincing win at home. We expect the same, as LA should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 213 points.

