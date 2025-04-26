Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The reeling Denver Nuggets hope to get back into the series when they face the LA Clippers in Game 4 on Saturday. After two closely fought games, the Nuggets suffered a 117-83 beatdown in Game 3 two nights ago. Denver stayed within striking distance only in the first quarter before LA sprinted to the end.

Meanwhile, the Clippers look to sustain their dominance when they host the Nuggets again. Behind a suffocating defensive clinic, Kawhi Leonard and Co. took the fight out of their visitors early on Thursday. A repeat of the same performance will put their visitors on the brink of elimination.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Nuggets (+205) vs. Clippers (-250)

Odds: Nuggets (+6.0) vs. Clippers (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o212.5 -110) vs Clippers (u212.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers preview

When the Denver Nuggets lost the second quarter 30-19, they committed only one turnover against the LA Clippers. Despite taking care of the ball, it hardly mattered as the Clippers put a lid on the rim. The Nikola Jokic-led offense must execute with even more precision and force to have a chance of tying the series.

Michael Porter Jr. had another disappointing game. When he plays well, like he did in Game 2, the Nuggets are tough to beat. The forward is questionable because of a left shoulder sprain. If he can’t play, interim coach David Adelman has to coax more out of a roster that has struggled to support Jokic.

The Kawhi Leonard resurgence, which began in March, continues to give the boost. Clippers coach Ty Lue will be hoping the two-time NBA Finals MVP remains healthy. Leonard, after a stellar 39-point night in Game 2, delivered 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Game 3.

If Leonard keeps his form, the Clippers likely take a 3-1 series lead against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Clippers

PG: James Harden | PG: Kris Dunn | SG: Norman Powell | SF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers betting tips

Nikola Jokic has been the biggest thorn in the Clippers' side. If not for the three-time MVP, LA likely won the first two games. With their backs against the wall, expect Jokic to have a big game on Friday. The Joker, averaging 26.0 points per game in the series, likely tops his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

James Harden had 20 points in Game 3, but he could have easily gotten more. If the next showdown becomes more competitive, which is likely the case, the former MVP could blow past his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers prediction

Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook are both questionable. If they play, they will likely be less than 100%, which will only play in the LA Clippers’ hands.

The Denver Nuggets should play better compared to their atrocious Game 2 performance but the home team is poised to hold serve. LA could take a 3-1 series lead with a win that beats the -6.0 spread.

