Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 1 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

The Denver Nuggets will look to eliminate the LA Clippers from the 2025 NBA playoffs in Game 6 on Thursday. The Nuggets are coming off a dominant performance on Tuesday in Denver, while the Clippers will try to shake off the cobwebs following an abysmal showing from James Harden.

Jamal Murray exploded for 43 points in Game 5 to help the Nuggets earn the 131-115 win. Nikola Jokic dropped another triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Harden only scored 11 points for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard nearly had a triple-double of 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

Fans can watch Game 6 of the Nuggets-Clippers series on TNT. It's also available via live stream on Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Nuggets (+230) vs. Clippers (-285)

Spread: Nuggets +6.5 (-106) vs. Clippers -6.5 (-114)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o212 (-111) vs. Clippers u212 (-108)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Preview

The Nuggets and Clippers have been pretty even in this series, with Nikola Jokic still the best player. However, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac have been outperforming Denver's other stars, such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

However, Murray's explosion in Game 5 might be a bad sign for the Clippers. He's known for getting hot at the right time, so they have to defend him regardless of how he performed earlier in the series.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Clippers

G - James Harden | G - Kris Dunn | F - Norman Powell | F - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Betting Tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go UNDER (-118) after coming off a 13-point night in Game 4. He's scored 28 points or more twice in the first five games of the series.

Kawhi Leonard is favored to go OVER (-122) 24.5 points via FanDuel. It's a good bet to make since Leonard would need to take over Game 6 for the Clippers to have a chance in forcing a do-or-die Game 7. He has gone over 24.5 points just once in his last five.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Prediction

The Nuggets are the underdogs heading into Game 6 since the game will be played at the Clippers' home arena. The Intuit Dome has been intimidating, though Denver is 1-1 during the series. The prediction is an upset win for the Nuggets, with the total going OVER 212 points.

