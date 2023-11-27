Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 27, 2023

The Denver Nuggets (11-6) and the LA Clippers (7-8) will go toe-to-toe in a Western Conference encounter on Monday, November 27.

The Clippers have won four of their last five games and appear to be surging at present. The Nuggets come into the contest on the second night of a back-to-back and are 2-3 in their last five games.

Jamal Murray will continue to be a big miss for the Nuggets, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The Clippers will have all four of their All-Star talents available for selection, with Russell Westbrook expected to continue in his new bench role.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Denver Nuggets (11-6) vs. LA Clippers (7-8)

Date and Time: November 27, 2023 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Preview

The Denver Nuggets' recent inconsistencies will ensure they're in for a tough battle when they face the LA Clippers. Since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, Ty Lue's team has looked like a stern opponent, with James Harden finding his rhythm as a playmaker and primary ball-handler.

The game will be littered with star names. However, Nikola Jokic will undoubtedly be the most talented play on the court, which should give the Nuggets a slight edge.

Nevertheless, the Clippers have the rest advantage coming into the game and could look to push the pace and test the Nuggets conditioning down the stretch.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Projected starting lineups

The Denver Nuggets starting lineup could look like this: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Justin Holiday, and Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets have a versatile starting five. They can stretch the floor, pressure the rim, and defend at a high level.

The LA Clippers starting lineup could look like this: James Harden, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Ivicia Zubac.

The Clippers' roster boasts two elite wing defenders, and stellar drop defender, and multiple scoring threats. This could be the year we finally see the Clippers put together a deep postseason run.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic has scored more than 29.5 points in seven of his last 10 outings. He's -128 to do so again against the LA Clippers, and +100 to score under 29.5 points. Given it's the second night of a back-to-back, it's hard to judge which way this one will go.

Paul George has secured more than 6.5 rebounds in eight of his last 10 games. The oddsmakers have him at +115 to secure more than 6.5 boards against the Denver Nuggets and -138 on the under.

James Harden is slowly finding his footing with his new team. He has dished out more than 7.5 assists in three of his last 10 games. You can get -140 on Harden dishing out 7.5 or more dimes against the Nuggets. He's +118 on the under.

Kawhi Leonard has hit more than 2.5 threes just once in his last 10 games. He's -175 on the under heading into the game against Denver.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The LA Clippers come into their game against the Denver Nuggets as the marginal favorites to walk away with a win. They're -5 on the spread and -185 on the money line.

Part of those odds will likely be due to the Nuggets being on a back-to-back. And the other part will be how strong the Clippers have looked over the past 10 days.

Without Murray, the Nuggets rotation lacks the playmaking required to break down a half-court defense consistently. It will be interesting to see how the Nuggets approach their upcoming game against the Clippers and whether they can overcome such a star-studded rotation.