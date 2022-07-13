Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - July 13, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

Western Conference rivals LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Wednesday.

The two teams had disappointing 2021-22 seasons, but the reality is that last season was never their target. Both teams are getting back the services of stars who were injured all year and are now in prime position to compete for the 2023 NBA championship.

Match Details

Game - Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Wednesday, July 13, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, July 14; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League

The Denver Nuggets are currently 1-1 in Las Vegas Summer League. They lost their opener to the Minnesota Timberwolves but emerged victorious against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Peyton Watson put on a show against the Cavs, dropping 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He went 8-12 from the field and 3-4 from the charity stripe.

Christian Braun has combined for 28 points in the first two games and is one of the key pieces of this roster. Meanwhile, French big man Ismael Kamagate has missed just one shot in the summer league, scoring 16 points on 8-9 shooting along with 16 rebounds and 2 blocks.

All three players were selected by the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft, with Braun going 21st, Watson 30th and Kamagate as the 46th overall pick.

Key Player - Collin Gillespie

Collin Gillespie of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Collin Gillespie might not score the most but he certainly stuffs the stat sheet and helps his team win.

In the first game against Minnesota, he dropped 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block, going 4-6 from the field. In the win against Cleveland, he put up 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists and sunk four threes.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Gillespie | G - Christian Braun | F - Peyton Watson | F - Matt Mitchell | C - Ismael Kamagate.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers huddle during the NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League

The LA Clippers are also 1-1 in the NBA 2K23 Summer League. They blew out their first opponent in Las Vegas, Memphis Grizzlies, by 18 points but lost to their crosstown rivals LA Lakers.

The Clippers' roster is headlined by NBA veterans Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb who have all played under coach Tyronn Lue. They combined for 37 points in their loss to the Lakers and 33 points in the win against Memphis.

The Clippers had just one game in the first five days of summer league but have three games in four days starting with the Lakers game. They play the Utah Jazz after the Denver matchup.

Key Player - Moussa Diabate

Moussa Diabate of the LA Clippers in the NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League

Moussa Diabate is one everyone's observing ,as he was the LA Clippers' 2022 draft selection. The French center was selected 43rd out of the University of Michigan and has put up decent numbers so far. He has combined for 19 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 7-10 from the field.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Jason Preston | G - Jay Scrubb | F - Moussa Diabate | F - Jarrell Brantley | C - Brandon Boston.

Nuggets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Clippers are expected to win, as they are coming off a disappointing loss to their crosstown rivals, so they might play with added motivation. They have more NBA veterans on their roster, so they have an edge over the Denver Nuggets.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Clippers game?

The matchup between the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and NBA TV Canada. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass. There is no local or radio coverage for this game.

