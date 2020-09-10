Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers

Date & Time: Friday, September 11th, 6:30 PM ET (Saturday, 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

As we head into Game 5, Denver Nuggets are down 3-1 against the LA Clippers and will have to replicate their first-round comeback to stay alive in this series.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are now in a deep hole, down 3-1 once again. They will have to take things one game at a time as they hope to become the first team to make back-to-back comebacks from such a deficit.

The only bright spot for the Denver Nuggets has been Nikola Jokic, who has consistently been putting up 20-point double-doubles. Jamal Murray and the others have struggled against the LA Clippers' elite defense.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets will need to make some significant adjustments to make it past the LA Clippers' defense to stay alive in this series.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray needs to step up for the Denver Nuggets.

So far in this series, Jamal Murray has been struggling. Averaging just under 18 points a game, he has not been able to perform at an elite level as he did in the first round.

Jamal Murray will have to find a way past Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Game 5 if the Denver Nuggets hope to extend this series.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to sign with title contenders in the off-season

LA Clippers Preview

In a defensive struggle, the LA Clippers came out on top with a 96-85 victory against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. They now need just one more win to move on to the Western Conference Finals where they will meet either the LA Lakers or the Houston Rockets.

Kawhi Leonard has been dominant on both ends of the floor throughout this series, and had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals in Game 4. While the rest of the team struggled to score, they kept the Denver Nuggets in check with some stellar defense.

A spirited effort on the defensive end.



📼 @honey Highlights from Orlando. pic.twitter.com/55IjNFoZUU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 10, 2020

The LA Clippers will look to close out the series and work out kinks in their offense in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been phenomenal for the LA Clippers.

Throughout these playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has been the most consistent player for the LA Clippers. With his 6th 30-point game, Leonard has now led the LA Clippers to a 3-1 lead in this series. His defensive efforts have also been key in halting the Denver Nuggets' progress.

Look out for Kawhi Leonard taking on Jamal Murray in Game 5 of this series.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley

Nuggets vs Clippers Prediction

We expect the LA Clippers to make quick work of the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 and move on to the Western Conference Finals. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Lou Williams leading the way, the Denver Nuggets have not been able to keep up the scoring.

The Denver Nuggets will need to step up on the defensive end of the floor to slow the LA Clippers down. Will Jamal Murray find his rhythm? Or will Playoff P make an appearance again?

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers?

National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. Fans in India can tune in to the game live on Sony Six. The live stream of this game will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown slams Raptors coach Nick Nurse for his antics, Danuel House's season in jeopardy