Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers round off their season series at Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1, but the Clippers won the previous matchup 111-102 on Dec. 6, 2023. However, LA was in its best stretch back then and is struggling now. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are as consistent as ever.

The Clippers enter Thursday's contest with a 10-8 record since March. They haven't been able to put a decent stretch together. The Clippers are coming off a 109-95 loss in Kawhi Leonard's absence. He's going to miss Thursday's contest, too.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have gone 12-4 since March and are coming off back-to-back wins. They enter the matchup against the Clippers as the favorites.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for Apr. 4

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar (knee), while Zeke Nnaji (adductor) is expected to be out despite a doubtful status. Aaron Gordon (foot) and Nikola Jokic (hip/wrist) are probable and likely to play. Jamal Murray (ankle) is questionable. He will be a game-time decision.

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Joshua Prime (ankle).

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 4

Denver Nuggets starting lineup

The Nuggets could deploy their best starting lineup if Jamal Murray returns. He will start at the point next to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, while Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic will complete the frontline. Reggie Jackson will continue starting for Murray if he's ruled out.

Point guards Jamal Murray* Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Julian Strawther Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Jay Huff

LA Clippers starting lineup

The Clippers will likely retain the same starting lineup from their previous game. James Harden was the point guard, Terance Mann was at the two, while Norman Powell, Paul George and Ivica Zubac completed the frontline.

Point guards James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting guards Terance Mann Brandon Boston Jr. Xavier Moon Small forwards Norman Powell Amir Coffey Power forwards Paul George PJ Tucker Kobe Brown Centers Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers key matchups

Clippers coach Ty Lue is known for creating matchup advantages against the opposing teams. With Kawhi Leonard out, he will lean on that on both ends. One of the key matchups would be Ivica Zubac on Nikola Jokic defensively.

The Clippers could let Zubac battle Jokic down low one-on-one, as he did a decent job on the two-time MVP in the previous matchup. That allowed the Clippers to guard the other four players better.

Another matchup the Clippers could take advantage of is Paul George vs. Jamal Murray or Reggie Jackson. Murray and Jackson would be among the weaker defenders on the Nuggets on the perimeter. With his size advantage, George could make them his primary targets and get going in Leonard's absence.